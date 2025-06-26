California doesn’t have enough court reporters. Their unions are fighting substitutes

Since 2023, more than 1.7 million family law, restraining order, probate and other civil proceedings have had no written transcriptions, according to the Judicial Branch of California. That’s because there’s a statewide shortage of certified court reporters. When no reporters are available, state law, with a few exceptions, bans recording in courtrooms, even though many courts have recording devices.

