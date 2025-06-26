Statement on the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 25 June 2025

A. Issues in the environment

1. National Dialogue

1.1 70 Years of the Freedom Charter

1.1.1 On this day, 70 years ago viz. 26th of June 1955, more than 3000 delegates from various racial and social backgrounds, gathered in Kliptown, Johannesburg to envision the South Africa they want, that is democratic, non-racial and based on the principles of equality, social justice, human rights and shared economic prosperity.

1.1.2 The Freedom Charter was a result of massive grassroots campaign involving various anti-Apartheid organisations and ordinary citizens, organised under the banner of the African National Congress, reflecting on their collective aspirations for a free and just South Africa.

1.1.3 The Freedom Charter is the foundational document to the Constitution of the post-Apartheid South Africa, and it is still relevant in directing the redress of outstanding social and economic inequalities that still prevail in our Country

1.2 National Convention towards the National Dialogue

1.2.1 70 years after the adoption of the Freedom Charter and acknowledging that the challenges still facing our country require meaningful input from all of us, South Africans from all walks of life are invited to participate in a National Dialogue that will determine the future of the South Africa we want. Like the adoption of the Freedom Charter, the National Dialogue will follow an extensive consultation process including at district and provincial levels.

1.2.2 Cabinet has noted public concerns about the estimated budget for the National Dialogue and wishes to clarify that the proposed budget has not yet been taken through the established government budgeting processes or considered by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) chaired by the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile. Cabinet is fully cognisant of the current fiscal constraints and has directed the IMC to ensure prudence in funding the National Dialogue.

2. Economy

2.1 South African Renewable Energy Masterplan

2.1.1 Cabinet welcomes the launch of the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan (SAREM) to drive localised manufacturing, skills development and create jobs in the country. SAREM which was approved by Cabinet in March this year, aims to support the local demand for renewable energy and drive industrial development while ensuring a just energy transition.

2.2 US$1.5 billion Development Policy Loan Agreement

2.2.1 Cabinet was updated on the US$1.5 billion Development Policy Loan Agreement signed between the South African government and the World Bank that will be used to ensure inclusive economic growth and job creation. The loan is aligned with the National Treasury’s principles that forms part of the government’s broader efforts to implement structural reforms and will be used to unlock key infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly in the energy and freight transport sectors.

2.2.2 The loan support is anchored on three pillars of structural reforms: improving energy security, enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of freight transport services and supporting South Africa’s transition towards a low carbon economy, which are the backbone of government’s priority of inclusive growth and job creation.

2.3 Arrival of foot and mouth disease vaccines

2.3.1 Cabinet welcomes the arrival of much-needed vaccines, sourced from Botswana, to combat the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in the certain parts of the country.

2.3.2 The vaccines are being distributed and administered free of charge to the affected areas, especially in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Eastern Cape and those farms in other provinces where the disease has been identified. A second batch of vaccines is on order with the Botswana Vaccine Institute.

3. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

3.1. G7 Summit

3.1.1. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, and South Africa views the G7 as a strategic partner. President Ramaphosa used the opportunity of the G7 to urge for greater cooperation between the G7 and the G20 and mobilise support for reforms in the international institutions of global governance such as the UN Security Council and the global financial system. The President’s participation in the G7 clearly points out that South Africa does not hold an anti-West policy position, but we are ready to work with everyone to pursue South Africa’s national interests and to advance the African Agenda.

3.2 Russia working visit

3.2.1 Deputy President Paul Mashatile concluded a working visit to Russia, where he also participated in the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2025 (SPIEF ’25).

3.2.2 The visit focussed on enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as agriculture, automotive, energy and mining, as well as science and technology.

3.3 Israel and Iran conflict

3.3.1 Cabinet is deeply concerned about the escalation of hostilities between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with airstrikes by the United States of America (USA). The ongoing attacks by both countries has led to loss of lives, casualties and destruction to property.

3.3.2 Cabinet calls for an urgent de-escalation of hostilities, restraint and full compliance with international law by all parties to prevent further human suffering. Cabinet further calls on the USA, Israel and Iran to create room for constructive dialogue and give the United Nations the opportunity to lead the peaceful resolution of dispute, including the inspection and verification of Iran's status on uranium enrichment, as well as its broader nuclear capacity.

3.3.3 The world cannot afford the balkanisation of Iran, by the sheer size of its population, geographic location and mineral resources. As a continent, we in Africa are still suffering the consequences of the balkanisation of Libya fourteen years later after the Libyan regime change, Africa is suffering the escalation of terrorism across the continent with links to the balkanisation of and instability in Libya.

3.3.4 We need global peace and we must strive for peaceful resolutions of conflicts.

3.4 Concerns about Haiti’s worsening situation

3.4.1 Cabinet is concerned about Haiti’s worsening situation and asserts that a multifaceted approach is needed to strengthen governance, improve law enforcement, and promote economic development through regional and international cooperation by prioritising Haitian interests.

3.5 Pretoria High Court Interdict on the burial of the late 6th President of Zambia, Mr Edgar Lungu

3.5.1 Cabinet has noted the judgement of the Pretoria High Court interdicting the burial of the late President Lungu in South Africa after mutual agreement by the parties

3.5.2 Cabinet urges both the Lungu family and the government of Zambia to use the opportunity granted by the High Court to find each other to ensure a dignified burial of the late President in accordance with the honours befitting a State President.

3.6 SAMIDRC withdrawal from eastern DRC

3.6.1 Cabinet was updated on the phased arrival of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the SADC decision to terminate the SAMIDRC intervention.

3.6.2 About 1 718 SANDF troops have now arrived in the country, with more expected to arrive over the next few weeks.

3.6.3 Cabinet reaffirmed South Africa’s continued commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southern African region and commended the efforts of the SANDF troops to contribute towards restoring peace, security and stability in the DRC.

4. Justice and crime prevention

4.1. Safety and security

4.1.1. Government welcomes the progress being made in the fight against crime through initiatives such as Operation Shanela and Operation Vala Umgodi. About 239 suspects were arrested across the country between 1 and 15 June 2025 through Operation Vala Umgodi. The suspects were arrested for illegal mining-related offences and various other crimes that included attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unpolished diamonds, unlawful possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act of 2002.

4.1.2. Operation Vala Umgodi has, since its inception in December 2023, led to the arrest of more than 27 000 suspects and the seizure of more than 600 firearms, that included imitation firearms (toy guns) and 16 000 rounds of ammunition.

4.1.3. Between 16 June to 22 June 2025, the South African Police Service (SAPS) through Operation Shanela, arrested 15 372 suspects. Some of the key arrests included 2 400 wanted individuals linked to serious and violent crimes (murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery); 159 arrested for murder; 100 arrests for rape; 1 173 arrests for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; 2 602 for drug possession and 64 for hijacked or stolen vehicles.

4.1.4. Cabinet further welcomed the sentencing of two of the four men who were found guilty of the planned hit of Nosipho ‘Nomdundu’ Mafani of KwaNokuthula (23), who had a mental disability. The pair, Mboneli Msila and Monde Tshemese, were each sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder and for the murder, which they committed for financial gain related to funeral policy payouts totalling R600 000.

4.1.5. Fight against Gender Based Violence and Femicide- Cabinet has directed the Department of Social Development to expedite the finalisation of the Victim Support Bill to strengthen the fight against GBVF.

5. Social and human development

5.1. Floods recovery

5.1.1. Cabinet was updated on ongoing flooding disaster recovery efforts in the Eastern Cape (EC) and KZN. At a national level, the National Joint Flood Coordination Committee, as well as the Interministerial Committee of Disaster Management have been activated and have met on several occasions to assess the situation and decide on how to support the affected provinces.

5.1.2. The National Disaster Management Centre and respective provincial and municipal disaster management centres, also continue to provide reports on assessments and response measures.

5.1.3. The immediate priority remains to provide emergency shelter and relief materials needed by affected communities to stabilise the situation. Work also continues to restore basic services such as water, sanitation and electricity. This includes ensuring that those affected obtain identity (ID) documents and temporary ID certificates to access essential services. An assessment of damage to homes and infrastructure and a plan for reconstruction is under way. Once completed, it will allow for the preparation of a comprehensive rehabilitation programme.

5.2 Severe weather

5.2.1 The South African Weather Service has warned that an intense cold front is expected to make landfall yesterday, Wednesday, 25 June 2025, over the south-western parts of South Africa.

5.2.2 There is a chance of heavy rainfall with a risk of localised flooding over the western parts of the Western Cape, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas on Wednesday into Thursday, 25 and 26 June 2025. Strong and gusty winds over the interior may cause localised damage to structures and uproot trees. Furthermore, cold to very cold conditions can be expected, along with possible snowfall over the western mountain ranges of the Western Cape, spreading into the south-western interior of the Northern Cape.

5.2.3 Strong and possibly damaging winds are expected across most parts of the EC on Thursday, 26 June 2025, along with a drop in daytime temperatures.

6. Governance

6.1. Presidential eThekwini Working Group progress

6.1.1. Cabinet was updated on the workings of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group. Progress has been noted in water and sanitation. A funding package of R378 million has been secured to assist with reducing significant water loss, which coincides with a 30% reduction in sewer and water repair backlogs.

6.1.2. Domestic travel to eThekwini is also on the rebound, increasing by 33% year-on-year and contributing over R17.4 billion in economic value. International tourist arrivals also rose by 9.8%, bringing in R3.3 billion in the eThekwini area.

B. Updates to Cabinet

1. Progress on implementation of the President’s response to the recommendations of the State Capture Commission

1.1. Cabinet was briefed about substantial progress made on the implementation of the recommendations of the State Capture Commission. The key highlights include:

1.1.1. Asset recovery linked to State Capture increased from R2.9b in October 2022 to R11b by March 2025.

1.1.2. Major reforms which include the enactment of eight new laws addressing corruption, procurement, intelligence services, and corporate accountability

1.1.3. Criminal investigations and prosecutions: four state capture commission cases have been concluded all with guilty verdicts; 11 other cases involving 51 natural persons and 27 companies are enrolled in court

1.1.4. Professional and regulatory actions: The erstwhile Department of Public Enterprises referred 71 former State-owned Entities’ directors to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) for delinquency proceedings resulting in nine active court cases

1.1.5. Corporate Accountability: The CIPC has completed reviews for 10 private sector entities implicated in the State Capture Report, with six investigations ongoing and eight new SIU referrals under assessment

1.1.6. National Treasury imposed a 10 year (2022-2032) ban on Bain & Co. on doing business with the state, which Bain is challenging in court

1.1.7. Various reforms to prevent future state capture are underway while some have been implemented, among those implemented are:

1.1.7.1. The establishment of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption which commenced its operations on 19 August 2024;

1.1.7.2. The National Framework towards the Implementation of Professionalisation of the Public Sector was approved by Cabinet in October 2022

1.1.7.3. National Anti-corruption Advisory Council has concluded research into the institutional reform recommendations of the State Capture Commission

2. Preparations for the G20 Summit

2.1. G20 (meetings)

Cabinet received an update about work underway as the country prepares to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit, as a number of meetings continue to take place as follows:

2.1.1. In preparation to the host the Y20 South Africa Summit later this year under the auspices of South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The Y20 South Africa Pre-Summit that brought together delegates from G20 member states and beyond, to start discussions on policy positions and inform the Y20 communiqué, was held from 18 – 19 June 2025.

2.1.2. The 3rd Task Force One Meeting: Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Reduce Inequality held virtually from 18 – 19 June 2025, deliberated on developing frameworks for aligning macroeconomic, sectoral, labour-market, social protection and environmental policies behind the shared objectives of creating decent work and reducing inequalities.

2.1.3. The T20 South Africa Mid-Term Conference held virtually from 19 – 20 June 2025, assessed progress on the five thematic task forces, deepened cross-regional collaboration and refined policy outputs ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

2.1.4. The G20 Empower Alliance Inception Meeting held from 20 – 21 June 2025, discussed the G20 Empower Alliance’s Strategic Pillars of women leadership, entrepreneurial support and sustainable economic development.

2.1.5. The SAI20 Summit which was a gathering of auditors-general from G20 member countries held in Johannesburg from 24 – 25 June 2025, discussed issues relating to transparency and accountability in the management of public finances.

2.2. Cabinet further received a briefing on the recently held Sherpa Track meetings, as well as coordination and preparation efforts being undertaken for the forthcoming negotiations of G20 Ministerial Outcome documents and declarations. Cabinet was informed that 69 meetings have been held so far, out of the 132 planned official G20 meetings.

2.2.1. The 3rd G20 Sherpa meeting is taking place in Sun City from 25 to 27 June 2025 and is expected to receive feedback from the Finance Track Task Forces, review G20’s key commitments and targets as well as discuss ways to ensure the G20 is able to coordinate global responses to crises.

C. Cabinet decisions

1. Integrated Energy -Industrial intervention to revive South Africa’s Ferrochrome Industry Competitiveness

1.1. Cabinet was update about the socio-economic impact of the continued decline of the ferrochrome industry and the urgent need for government-industry intervention to stem the decline

1.2. Cabinet approved that the Department of Electricity and Energy finalise a government-industry agreement for tariff re-alignment in support of the ferrochrome sector, as well as the restoration of South Africa’s industrialisation and beneficiation capacity in this sector.

1.3. Cabinet approved the placement of chrome ore under export control, which will require exports to obtain the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) permitting, and

1.4. Cabinet approved the initiative to develop a chrome ore export tax and expand the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) smelters incentives framework/ regulations.

2. Waste Economy Master Plan (WEMP)

2.1 Cabinet approved the publication of the Waste Economy Master Plan (WEMP) for implementation. The masterplan focuses on waste reduction, recycling and recovery – particularly for packaging waste. It seeks to maximise the contribution of the waste economy to the country’s broader economy; while reducing the negative environmental and health impacts of chemicals and waste in the environment.

2.2 This masterplan proposes several interventions that will unlock and promote economic opportunities within the waste economy value chains, through among others, expanding exports and creating jobs. About 60 000 informal jobs have been supported nationally through waste pickers’ participation in waste collection, sorting and recycling waste such as paper, plastic and glass. It is anticipated that the additional jobs being created will benefit women, youth and people with disabilities.

D. Bills

1. South African Police Service (SAPS) Amendment Bill, 2025

1.1 Cabinet approved the submission of the draft SAPS Amendment Bill to Parliament. The draft bill aims to amend the SAPS Act of 1995 in order to establish a legal framework for policing which contributes to the effective and efficient combating of crime. The Amendment Bill ensures alignment to the Constitution of South Africa of 1996, the National Development Plan 2030, the White Paper on Policing of 2016, the White Paper on Safety and Security of 2016, the Community Policing Policy and the Policy on a Single Police Service.

E. Appointments

All appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Adv Mikateko Joyce Maluleke as the Director-General in the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (extension of contract for 5 months).

2. Mr Brian Monakali as Chief Executive Officer of the Rail Safety Regulator.

3. Air Traffic and Navigation Services Board

Ms Doris Dondur to fill the Board vacancy

4. Board of Trustees of the Independent Development Trust

(a) Ms Zimbini Hill;

(b) Ms Lerato Makgothatso Kumalo;

(c) Prof. Stella Motlhago Bvuma;

(d) Mr Wayne Stewart Manthe;

(e) Dr Deenadayalen Konar;

(f) Mr Neil Jensen;

(g) Ms Sekadi Phayane – Shakhane;

(h) Ms Thobile Buhlebethu Maloka;

(i) Prof. Raymond Nkando; and

(j) Ms Bongekile Zulu.

5. Members of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Board

(a) Dr Gloria Tomatoe Serobe (Chairperson);

(b) Mr Reon Barnard;

(c) Mr Sam Bhembe;

(d) Ms Tanya Reeva Cohen;

(e) Ms Ayanda Dlodlo;

(f) Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube;

(g) Dr Keitumetse Mothibeli; and

(h) Dr Sydney Mufamadi.

6.1 Youth Employment

6.1.1 As we close off Youth Months celebrations, Cabinet has reaffirmed the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for businesses and other public sector entities to use SAYouth.mobi to provide more ongoing pathways for young people to earn and learn.

6.1.2 There are now over 4.7 million young people registered on the platform and the Department of Employment and Labour’s employment services’ database. Through these platforms, young people have been supported to access over 1.6 million earning opportunities.

6.1.3 Cabinet calls on businesses to give young people a helping hand by providing employment opportunities and investing in education and skills development.

F. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

a) Mr. Sinethemba Mpambane, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Walter Sisulu University who was shot and killed in his vehicle at the university's Nkululekweni facility.

b) Legendary sports commentator and presenter, Phumlani Msibi, who was famously known for his iconic signature question "thoughts please" when conducting his post-match football interviews.

c) Trumpeter and flugelhorn artist Fezile “Feya” Faku, who had an illustrious career that spanned across five continents and who collaborated with legends such as Abdullah Ibrahim and Bheki Mseleku.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

a) The Proteas for defeating Australia in the World Test Championship final and thereby claiming the prestigious ICC World Test Championship title. Their magnificent victory against all the odds has brought joy to our nation and shown the power of sport to unite and foster social cohesion and nation-building.

b) Laura Seethal popularly known as Tyla, for both hosting the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and becoming the first African artist to win the “Favourite Global Music Star” award at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards held in the USA.

c) Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo and film producer Anant Singh, who won the prestigious Golden Nymph Award in the ‘Special Creation’ category for the film Don’t Give Up at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The film is directed by Darrell James Roodt.

d) World Indoor Champion Prudence Sekgodiso, who has been in sparkling form during the month of June. On 15 June 2025, she claimed third place in the women’s 800m at the Diamond Leagues series in Stockholm, Sweden. On 24 June 2025 she ran a new personal best to win the women’s 800m at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic.

As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, we wish to remind all that “South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white” – Freedom Charter

