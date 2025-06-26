Heinrich, Schatz, Wyden Slam Republicans’ Tax Bill for Gutting Tribal Energy Program and Energy Tax Credits

More than 100 Tribes have signed onto letters calling on the Senate to protect the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program and the Clean Energy Tax Credits

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member on the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Vice Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, released the following statement on Republicans’ Big, Beautiful Betrayal that harms Tribal communities:

“As extreme heat strains the grid and leaves thousands without power, Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would hike costs and worsen energy shortages. Their plan slashes investments in the new energy sources we need to meet demand and keep prices down.

“The bill is particularly harmful to Tribal Nations, pulling the rug out from under projects that would strengthen their energy sovereignty and power local communities. Together, the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program and our Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy tax credits have cleared pathways and removed significant barriers for Tribes to finance and build their own resilient energy infrastructure. More than 100 Tribes have advocated to protect these programs, which are already creating high-quality jobs, increasing energy security, and building economic opportunity in Indian Country and across the nation. We are also committed to taking additional steps to level the playing field for Tribal communities and cut the red tape that has limited their access to these energy programs.

“The Big, Beautiful Betrayal isn't about energy dominance or making life affordable for working families. It’s about cutting essential programs that benefit people from all walks of life to pay for tax cuts for billionaires.”

More than 100 Tribes have signed onto letters written to Ranking Member Heinrich, Ranking Member Wyden, and Vice Chairman Schatz expressing the importance of the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program and the clean energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to empowering Tribal energy development.

The letters are available here.

