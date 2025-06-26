Pittsburgh CBP Officers seize $573k in knockoff Rolex watches and luxury brand name sunglasses destined to a Pittsburgh address

PITTSBURGH – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 13 counterfeit Rolex watches and 12 pairs of designer brand sunglasses in Pittsburgh on June 6. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the shipment was valued at $573,200, had the products been authentic.

The international trade in counterfeit consumer goods is illegal. It steals revenues from trademark holders and tax revenues from the government, it funds transnational criminal organizations, and the unregulated products can threaten the health and safety of American consumers.

CBP officers initial inspected the shipment on April 27 after it arrived from the United Arab Emirates. The shipment was destined to a Pittsburgh address and manifested as “Empty Poly Bag Ladies Hand Bag.” Instead, the shipment contained six Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust models, five Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona models, and two Rolex Diamond Iced-Out models, and sunglasses bearing Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Valentino brand names.

CBP officers suspected the watches and sunglasses to be counterfeit and detained them for further review.

CBP officers submitted documentation and photographs to CBP’s trade experts at the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence and Expertise (CEE) for analysis. CBP’s trade experts worked with the trademark holders and verified that the products were counterfeit and subject to seizure pursuant to CBP’s statutory and regulatory authorities.

“Unsuspecting consumers could be victimized twice by counterfeit products, such as these fake Rolex watches, because they may end up paying close to authentic prices for cheaper knockoffs, and they’ll learn that the product isn’t warrantied should it need repair,” said James Hindes, CBP’s Acting Port Director in Pittsburgh. “Customs and Border Protection urges you to protect your families by purchasing authentic consumer products from reputable retailers.”

Counterfeiters manufacture consumer goods using substandard materials and parts that could prematurely break or harm consumers. Counterfeit consumer goods may also be sourced or manufactured in facilities that employ forced labor.

For more information about the consequences and dangers often associated with the purchase of counterfeit goods visit the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign website at CBP’s Fake Goods Real Dangers webpage.

CBP officers seized 12 pairs of knockoff luxury brand sunglasses, including these Burberry shades.

CBP protects businesses and consumers every day through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement program. During fiscal year 2024, CBP conducted over 32,000 seizures with an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price worth over $5.4 billion, had the goods been genuine.

News media can search for additional enforcement details by viewing CBP’s IPR webpage or CBP’s IPR Dashboard and CBP’s Annual IPR Seizures Reports.

U.S. trademark and copyright owners can register with CBP to protect their intellectual property rights at the border through the e-Recordation program.

CBP encourages anyone with information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the United States to submit an anonymous tip to CBP’s e-Allegation Program.

