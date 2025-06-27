Early Learning Center celebrates New Location in Middletown South

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ducklings Early Learning Center is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the Middletown community on June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon ET. Parents and families are invited to tour the school, meet teachers, and enjoy a day filled with family-friendly activities including train rides, a photo booth, and refreshments.Classrooms at Ducklings Early Learning Center are tailored to specific age groups, from infants to pre-K, creating a safe, nurturing atmosphere where students build essential skills through guided activities. Ducklings' highly trained, degreed teachers encourage exploration and growth with a focus on mind, body, heart, and family. The program emphasizes whole-child development, placing play at the heart of its educational philosophy. Learning spaces and indoor gyms complement Ducklings' proprietary Here We Grow!™ and Off We Grow curricula, offering a well-rounded foundation that inspires each child’s development.Courtney and Santiago Hernandez, owners of the Middletown South location, are excited to bring the Ducklings model to the area and foster a center where learning and laughter go hand in hand.“We are thrilled to officially open Ducklings Middletown South and become part of this vibrant, growing community. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re so excited to welcome local families into our center where children can learn, grow, and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment,” said Courtney and Santiago Hernandez. “Being part of Middletown means so much to us, and we look forward to building strong relationships and supporting the needs of families for years to come.”Each day, students participate in multi-sensory experiences that support lifelong learning, creative expression, and an appreciation for the outdoors. Ducklings also encourages the development of social skills, manners, and self-confidence through play, lessons, and positive social interaction. Families stay informed and engaged with their children’s progress every step of the way.The new Ducklings Early Learning Center is located at 760 Levels Road, Middletown, DE 19709. Families interested in enrolling or learning more can call (302) 492-2100 for class and enrollment details.About Ducklings Early Learning CenterFor more than 30 years, Ducklings Early Learning Center has operated as a successful childcare program that has grown throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. With an emphasis on a consistent curriculum developed by early education experts, Ducklings Early Learning Center strives to offer high-quality childcare and education for local communities.

