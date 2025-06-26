Solix Technologies, Inc. Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Singapore

Street View of our oOffice Singapore office Welcome Area Singapore Office Interior

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New regional hub to support growing demand for enterprise data management solutions, including Solix Common Data Platform, Solix Enterprise Data Lake , Solix Enterprise AI, and Solix Enterprise Content Services in the Asia-Pacific market.Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data management and AI-driven solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Singapore . This strategic expansion strengthens Solix’s presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, providing local support, enhanced customer engagement, and expanded partnerships to meet the growing demand for data archiving, compliance, analytics, and AI-driven enterprise transformation.Empowering Data-Driven Enterprises with Solix’s Next-Gen SolutionsThe demand for data-driven decision-making, cloud-first strategies, and AI-powered automation is growing rapidly across industries in APAC. The new Singapore office will serve as a key hub for promoting Solix’s flagship solutions:Solix Common Data Platform (Solix CDP): A scalable data management and analytics platform that provides enterprise archiving, data governance, and AI-driven insights. Solix CDP enables organizations to modernize legacy applications, accelerate cloud adoption, and enhance operational efficiencies through advanced data lifecycle management, intelligent tiering, and secure data sharing.Solix Enterprise Data Lake: A robust enterprise data lake solution designed to ingest, manage, and analyze massive datasets for AI-driven insights. Solix Enterprise Data Lake collects any data, including metadata, from any source, and delivers real-time data pipeline solutions with federated data governance controls—including data security, consumer data privacy, compliance, and Information Lifecycle Management (ILM). It enables real-time analytics, data science workflows, and machine learning applications across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data sources.Solix Enterprise AI (Solix EAI): A cutting-edge AI and machine learning platform designed to unlock business insights, automate workflows, and optimize decision-making. Solix EAI leverages Generative AI and predictive analytics for applications such as fraud detection, risk management, and intelligent automation in industries like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.Solix Enterprise Content Services (Solix ECS): Solix ECS is a secure, compliant, and enterprise-ready solution built for modern, digital-savvy work groups. The platform features advanced intelligent capabilities and a unique pricing model to enable a secure and compliant digital content store for all enterprise workgroups.Strengthening APAC’s Digital Transformation Landscape“With the explosive growth of enterprise data and increasing regulatory pressures, organizations in Asia-Pacific need robust data archiving, analytics, and AI-driven decision-making capabilities,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO at Solix Technologies, Inc. “By opening our Singapore office, we are strengthening our commitment to helping enterprises maximize the value of their data, optimize IT infrastructure, and drive AI-powered innovation.”With its investment in Singapore, Solix aims to expand partnerships with local enterprises, government agencies, and cloud service providers to drive innovation in AI, data privacy, and digital transformation.About Solix Technologies, Inc.Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data, AI, and data fabric solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. The Solix Common Data Platform is a cloud-native, enterprise data platform for cloud data management applications including Enterprise Data Lake, Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Security and Compliance, and Enterprise AI.Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators. For more information, visit www.solix.com

