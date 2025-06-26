Minister Mzamo Buthelezi convenes Professional Public Sector Symposium, 27 Jun

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi supported by the Deputy Minister, Ms Pinky Kekana, will convene a Ministerial symposium, hosted under the theme “Reimagining Professional Public Sector: Innovation, Inclusion & Integrity for the 21st Century”, on Friday, 27 June 2025 in Pretoria.

The symposium will provide a platform for public sector decision makers to share experiences, deepen insight and generate actionable strategies to elevate professionalism across local, regional, and national contexts. The symposium will be hosted by the National School of Government, one of the departments falling under the Ministry for the Public Service and Administration Portfolio.

“The professionalisation of the public sector is essential for building capable, ethical, and future-ready institutions that serve citizens effectively. In response to growing demands for integrity, innovation, inclusivity, and accountability, this symposium brings together a distinguished cohort of thought leaders, practitioners, and changemakers to explore implementation pathways for professionalisation in the public sector,” said the Principal of the NSG, Prof Busani Ngcaweni.

Amongst the attendees of the symposium are distinguished and senior fellows of the National School of Government, who are instrumental in shaping opinions and sharing lessons in their professional journeys which the NSG incorporates in executive training. These are former government executives and decision makers such as Dr Cassius Lubisi (former Director-General in the Presidency), Mr Thembinkosi Bonakele (former Commissioner at Competition Commission) and Dr Nothemba Semelela (former special adviser to Deputy President) and Ms Phumla Williams (former CEO of GCIS).

The symposium is organized into eight thematic sessions, each designed to encourage the exchange of experiences and the presentation of practical strategies. Each session will take the form of a panel of expert speakers who will engage with the audience around key topics and emerging trends such as the Future Public Servant, Ethics, Accountability and Trust, Sustainable Finance and Climate Governance and Charting the Next Decade for Public Service Professionalism. Speakers will present data, case studies, policy insights, and innovations aligned with the focus of each of the eight sessions.

The outcomes of the symposium will be centered around a shared understanding of what professionalisation means across sectors and institutions; concrete policy and practice recommendations for implementation strengthened networks among public service professionals, scholars, and international partners; documentation of proceedings for publication and future reference.

Members of the media are invited to attend the symposium as follows:

Date: 27 June 2025

Venue: CT Hotel, previously known as the Sheraton Hotel, Cnr Stanza Bopape and Wessels St, Pretoria

Time: 09h00

Enquiries:

Ms Malebo Ralehlaka

Cell: 082 802 1752

E-mail: Malebo.Ralehlaka@thensg.gov.za

