Human Settlements commemorates Youth Month through building of 16 houses by youth, 27 Jun

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara will participate in the construction of 16 houses currently being built by youth at the Western Mega project in Rand West tomorrow, 27 June 2025, to commemorate Youth Month.

This is part of the National Department of Human Settlements’ annual Youth Build to celebrate the youth of 1976 who became global symbols of resistance and courage. The initiative serves as a flagship programme during Youth Month, combining meaningful commemoration and practical empowerment through active participation in the construction of quality housing units. The programme also aligns fully with the 2025 National Youth Month theme: “Skills for the changing world – empowering youth for meaningful economic participation.”

The participating youth who will be working with the Minister and MEC are also introduced to the construction sector through training, thus gaining critical technical skills and practical experience.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow (Friday), 27 June 2025

Venue: The Western Mega project, Toekomsrus, Rand West Local Municipality

Time: 12:00

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 078 237 3900

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA