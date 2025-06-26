Road Traffic Management Corporation on road conditions to be affected by severe weather

Severe weather conditions are expected from Thursday & Friday with rain and showers over the central and western parts of the country, the Road Traffic Management Corporation is urging motorists to take extra caution when driving in snowy road conditions, especially in the mountainous regions of the western Cape and Northern Cape.

The South African Weather Service has advised of an intense cold front expected to make landfall from Thursday until Friday on the 27 June 2025.

Motorists should heed the following road safety precautions when driving in wet and icy conditions-:

1. Decrease your speed and leave yourself plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you.

2. Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

3. Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.

4. Keep your lights and windshield clean.

5. Use low gears to keep traction, especially on hills.

6. Don't use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.

7. Be especially careful on bridges, overpasses and infrequently travelled roads, which will freeze first. Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

8. Don't pass snow ploughs and sanding trucks. The drivers have limited visibility, and you're likely to find the road in front of them worse than the road behind.

9. Don't assume your vehicle can handle all conditions. Even four-wheel and front-wheel drive vehicles can encounter trouble on winter roads.

