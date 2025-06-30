USA Fibroid Centers Champions Early Detection with Free Screenings During Fibroid Awareness Month 2025

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids.

Early detection isn't just about treating a condition; it's about proactively managing one's health to prevent complications and embrace overall wellness.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Fibroid Awareness Month this July, USA Fibroid Centers is reaffirming its commitment to women's health by offering free fibroid screenings nationwide. This year, the focus intensifies on the critical role of early detection through screenings in unlocking the best treatment options, promoting overall health and wellness, and contributing to healthier communities nationwide.

Uterine fibroids, common benign tumors affecting women of reproductive age, can manifest with debilitating symptoms that significantly impact quality of life. While 70 percent of white women may develop fibroids by age 50, this figure rises to a staggering 80 percent for African American women, who are also three times more likely to be negatively affected. These disparities underscore the urgent need for increased awareness and accessible screening.

"Far too many women endure fibroid symptoms for years without a diagnosis, often unaware of the full spectrum of treatment options available," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. "Our goal for Fibroid Awareness Month 2025 is to empower women through early detection. A timely screening can make all the difference, allowing for less invasive interventions like uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) and preserving fertility, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and a higher quality of life."

USA Fibroid Centers, a nationwide network of over 40 Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare (AAAHC)-approved clinics, specializes in UFE, a minimally invasive, FDA-approved procedure. Unlike traditional surgical options like hysterectomy (the leading cause of which are fibroids, impacting over 200,000 women annually), UFE offers a non-surgical alternative that preserves the uterus and allows for a quicker recovery, enabling women to return to their daily lives and achieve comprehensive well-being.

"Early detection isn't just about treating a condition; it's about proactively managing one's health to prevent complications and embrace overall wellness," Dr. Katsnelson added. "When women are screened early, they gain access to a broader range of personalized treatment plans, fostering not only individual health but also contributing to the health and vitality of their families and communities."

The free fibroid screenings offered by USA Fibroid Centers consist of a comprehensive consultation with one of their team of interventional radiologist fibroid specialists. During this appointment, women can discuss their symptoms and receive personalized treatment recommendations. If indicated, an ultrasound will be performed to confirm the diagnosis of fibroids.

As a leading provider of fibroid care, USA Fibroid Centers has treated thousands of patients across the United States with its highly specialized approach to UFE. This July, they are committed to ensuring every woman has the opportunity to understand her risks, identify symptoms, and explore effective, uterus-preserving treatment options.

To schedule a free fibroid screening during Fibroid Awareness Month, from July 1 to July 31, women are encouraged to call (888) 986-6103 and mention "free screening" when booking their appointment.

For more information regarding locations, services, and the UFE procedure, please visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers:

USA Fibroid Centers is a national leader in the diagnosis and treatment of uterine fibroids. With a network of over 40 accredited outpatient centers, USA Fibroid Centers offers a minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Committed to raising awareness and providing accessible, state-of-the-art care, USA Fibroid Centers helps women across the country find relief from fibroid symptoms and improve their overall quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.