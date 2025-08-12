Omaha Engineering Graduate Pioneers Sustainable Lawn Care with Robotic Mowing Technology

Kanger Lawns Logo Robotic Mower Husqvarna 535 awd Lawn After Mowing Husqvarna 535 awd Mowing

OMAHA , NE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanger Lawns, a family-owned landscape company founded by mechanical engineer Cody Kanger, is marking three years of successful implementation of autonomous mowing technology in the Omaha metropolitan area. The innovative approach combines engineering precision with environmental stewardship, demonstrating the practical applications of automated lawn care solutions in residential settings.The company's pilot program, utilizing the Husqvarna 535 AWD robotic mower, has been operating continuously since 2022 at a residential property, representing a significant shift in traditional lawn maintenance practices. The system's daily operation maintains consistent grass height through frequent, precise cutting patterns that promote healthier turf growth."My background in mechanical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has always driven me to seek innovative solutions that combine technical efficiency with practical applications," explains Cody Kanger, who holds both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics. "The robotic mowing system exemplifies how we can leverage technology to deliver superior results while reducing environmental impact."The autonomous mower operates quietly throughout the day, cutting approximately one-quarter of the lawn during each cycle. This systematic approach eliminates common issues associated with traditional mowing methods, such as visible wheel marks on wet turf and the need for clipping removal. The system's electric operation aligns with Kanger Lawns' commitment to eco-friendly practices, producing zero direct emissions while maintaining optimal lawn health.Libby Kanger, who manages the company's customer service and accounting operations, notes the positive response from clients. "The quiet operation and consistent results have been particularly appreciated by our customers. It's gratifying to see how this technology helps maintain beautiful lawns while minimizing disruption to our clients' daily lives."The implementation of robotic mowing technology builds upon Kanger Lawns' foundation of engineering-driven solutions. Since establishing the company in 2016, Cody Kanger has applied his technical expertise, gained through experiences at CNH Industrial and the Nebraska Tractor Test Lab, to enhance traditional lawn care services. This innovative approach has contributed to the company's growth throughout the Omaha region, including Papillion, Gretna, La Vista, Millard, and surrounding areas."What sets this system apart is its ability to maintain consistent results while addressing several common challenges in residential lawn care," Cody explains. "The daily mowing pattern promotes stronger grass growth, and the precision cutting eliminates the need for extensive cleanup. It's a perfect example of how engineering solutions can enhance traditional landscaping practices."The robotic mower features advanced safety systems and automated charging capabilities, allowing it to operate independently while maintaining high standards of safety and efficiency. The system's weather-adaptive programming ensures optimal cutting conditions, automatically adjusting its schedule based on rainfall and growth patterns.Looking toward the future, Kanger Lawns continues to evaluate and implement innovative solutions that enhance their service offerings. The success of the robotic mowing program demonstrates the potential for automated systems to complement traditional lawn care services while supporting environmental sustainability goals."As a company founded on engineering principles and dedicated to sustainable practices, we're constantly seeking ways to improve our services through technology," says Cody. "The positive results from our robotic mowing implementation validate our approach to combining technical innovation with practical landscape management."Founded in 2016 by Cody Kanger, a mechanical engineer with expertise in design and automation, Kanger Lawns provides comprehensive lawn care and landscaping services throughout the Omaha metropolitan area. The company specializes in creating and maintaining beautiful outdoor spaces through the application of engineering principles and sustainable practices. From their location at 17406 Storage Road, Bay F, Omaha, NE 68136, they serve residential and commercial clients with services including lawn maintenance, water features, and seasonal care programs.For more information about Kanger Lawns and their innovative approach to lawn care, visit https://kangerlawns.com/ or call (402) 301-6170.

