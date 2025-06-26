Picnic Time Reimagines the Classic Picnic Basket with the Launch of a Sustainable Basket

Terrabella Picnic Basket with Components

Picnic Time, the brand dedicated to creating memories, announced its most eco-conscious product: the Terrabella, a fully sustainable, artisan picnic basket.

As leaders in the picnic industry, we aimed to create a product we're proud to create, and we think you'll be proud to own. This is a crucial first step in minimizing our environmental impact.” — Paul Cosaro

MOORPARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Picnic Time, the family of brands dedicated to inspiring lasting memories, announced the launch of its most eco-conscious product to date: the Terrabella, a fully sustainable, artisan-crafted picnic basket. Designed for longevity and environmental responsibility, the Terrabella sets a new standard for sustainable picnicware.“The Terrabella represents years of work, meticulous sourcing, and dedication," said Paul Cosaro, CEO of Picnic Time. "As leaders in the picnic industry, we aimed to create a product we're proud to create, and we think you'll be proud to own. This is a crucial first step in minimizing our environmental impact.”​​The Terrabella picnic basket embodies Picnic Time’s commitment to sustainable practices and enduring quality. Its handwoven willow construction showcases a tradition of craftsmanship, using tightly woven strands of eco-friendly material.Every detail has been meticulously considered. Inside the spacious basket, a curated collection of picnic essentials was selected for quality and eco-friendly credentials, including:• Recycled soda lime glass cups• Bamboo fiber plates• An acacia wood cutting board• Stainless steel corkscrew and silverware• A recycled cotton components folderPicnic Time’s eco-friendly commitment extends beyond materials. The basket, components, and folder are sourced from factories that share a commitment to sustainability, aligning every step of the Terrabella's journey with the company’s environmental values.Built to last, the Terrabella is designed to be passed down through generations—a symbol of enduring quality and a commitment to a sustainable future. It is an invitation to enjoy the outdoors responsibly, knowing that every detail has been chosen with the planet in mind.Pricing and Availability: The Terrabella picnic basket is available now for $219.95 and can be purchased directly from the Picnic Time website About Picnic Time : For more than 40 years, family-owned, SoCal-based Picnic Time has maintained a simple why: To create products that inspire friends and family to come together and make lasting memories. Now representing a larger family of brands with thousands of high-quality picnic and entertaining, licensed, and outdoor products, Picnic Time leads the way in the industry with sustainable, stylish, covetable picnic products that families love.

