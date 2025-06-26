Safer crossings as Clarence Park Station upgrade reaches completion

Release date: 26/06/25

The Seaford, Flinders and Belair train lines will temporarily close this weekend, to allow for the completion of safety upgrades to the Clarence Park Railway Station.

There will be a full closure of the Belair line from 8:45pm Friday, 27 June until 7:00am Saturday, 28 June 2025.

The Flinders line will also be fully closed and the Seaford line partially closed between Adelaide Railway Station and Brighton Railway Station all day Saturday, 28 June and Sunday 29 June 2025.

Substitute buses will replace train services at all stations between Adelaide Railway Station and Belair, Brighton, and Flinders Railway Stations during the closures.

During the temporary closures, commissioning work will be completed on the installation and activation of the Active Pedestrian Crossing at the southern end of Clarence Park Station. An Activated Pedestrian Crossing features gates that close as a train approaches, with alarms and signals as a way to alert pedestrians when it’s unsafe to cross. Once the train passes, the alarm will stop and the gates re-open.

The Clarence Park Station upgrade also includes resurfacing of the station platform and removing and replacing tactile markers on the platform.

Beautification works, with the creation of a new mural, will begin in July.

Testing of the rail lines will be carried out during the temporary closure. This will mean some trains will be active on the Seaford line, however they will not be servicing stations or collecting passengers.

Level crossing isolation works will also be taking place on the Belair line during the line closures, overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning. Freight trains will continue to use the Belair line activating level crossing as normal all weekend. Pedestrians are reminded to always look both ways for trains when crossing the track.

Over the weekend, passengers are being encouraged to plan their journey in advance and allow extra time.

For more information on rail line closures, please visit www.adelaidemetro.com.au, or phone the Adelaide Metro InfoLine on 1300 311 108 (7am to 8pm daily).

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

It’s great to see this work nearing completion to upgrade the Clarence Park Station, honouring a Labor election commitment.

Safety is paramount around train tracks and we know these Active Pedestrian Crossing make crossing the line safer for everyone.

We always urge people to be sensible, pay attention and be alert around trains and on platforms, checking for oncoming trains in both directions - not just the track nearest you.

We thank passengers for their patience during this weekend closure and encourage them to check with Adelaide Metro to make sure they’re aware of the alternatives.

Attributable to Member for Elder Nadia Clancy

I’m really excited to see this election commitment in action next week.

With Clarence Park Community Kindergarten just across the road, these gates will greatly improve safety for children and their families crossing the tracks, and make accessing the train station safer for the whole community.

Attributable to Member for Badcoe Jayne Stinson

Our community is thrilled to see pedestrian boom gates installed - but this isn’t the end of upgrades at this station. In July, the platform shelter will be transformed by a talented painter, inspired by the artwork of our local children.

Safety is so important at our train stations. Unfortunately we saw a tragedy near this station several years ago and we never want to see that again.

This is one measure to keep people safe - but nothing replaces being alert and cautious around trains and trams.