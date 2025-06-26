‘Ripples Across Time & Space’ exhibition connects Chinese and international scientists at XJTLU

On 16 May, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) hosted the launch ceremony of the exhibition “Ripples Across Time and Space: A German Scientist’s Bond with China” and the accompanying Scientists Forum at the XJTLU Museum.

This event honours the collaborative work in astrophysics between Professor Rainer Spurzem, a renowned German astrophysicist, and Chinese scientists, reflecting XJTLU’s commitment to scientific innovation and cross-cultural exchange.

Coorganised by the XJTLU Museum and the Department of Physics at the School of Mathematics and Physics, the exhibition highlights the vital role of international cooperation in fostering cutting-edge scientific research and humanistic exchange.

From left: Xin Xu (Curator of the exhibition); Dr Xin Bi; Professor Suijian Xue; Dr Jiansheng Chen; Professor Youmin Xi and Dr Xiaoying Pang

Before the ceremony, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, warmly welcomed Dr Jiansheng Chen, CAS Member, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Professor Suijian Xue, former Deputy Director of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC). They discussed deepening collaboration in science and education and promoting academic exchange.

From left: Professor Licai Deng (NAOC); Professor Suijian Xue; Professor Adam Cross (Associate Vice President of Education); Professor Rainer Spurzem; Dr Jiansheng Chen; Professor Qiuling Chao (Vice President for Student Affairs and Information, Secretary of Party Committee at XJTLU); and Professor Ye Xu (Chief Scientist at Purple Mountain Observatory) jointly inaugurated the exhibition.

Clockwise from top left: Professor Cross; Professor Xue; Professor Spurzem; and Dr Pang gave speeches at the inauguration

In his opening speech, Professor Cross highlighted XJTLU’s mission to advance international research collaboration and cross-cultural education.

Professor Xue recounted Professor Spurzem’s decades-long dedication to astrophysics in China and praised his groundbreaking contributions. Dr Xiaoying Pang, Associate Professor from XJTLU’s Department of Physics shared heartfelt stories about Professor Spurzem’s enduring connection with XJTLU.

Professor Spurzem then reflected on his deep bond with China. His personal narrative brought warmth to the event, illustrating how Sino-German scientific collaboration has evolved from technical partnership to a mutual cultural appreciation.

Professor Qiuling Chao presented Dr Chen (left) and Professor Xue with their official certificates of donation

Dr Chen and Professor Xue each donated a remarkable artefact to the XJTLU Museum, symbolising the legacy of scientific endeavour and preserving its wisdom in physical form for future generations. Professor Chao expressed sincere gratitude for their contributions and presented them with official certificates of donation.

Scientists engaging in discussions

Following the opening ceremony, the scientists engaged in vibrant discussions with XJTLU academic staff and students. Professors Spurzem, Xu, Deng and Chenzhou Cui, along with Professor Thijs Kouwenhoven, participated in an in-depth dialogue on current research topics, including international scientific collaboration and astronomical exploration. Then, all guests, academic staff, and students toured the exhibition together.

Professor Spurzem leading participants round the museum

Text and photos courtesy of XJTLU museum

Edited by Katharina Zhu and Catherine Diamond