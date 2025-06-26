Live Whole Health #278: Don’t hold a grudge

Are you holding a grudge? Maybe something is happening in your life that causes you to hold a resentment toward a person or a situation. In the 12-step traditions they say, “resentments keep you sick.” You may not feel sick, but your body holds onto tension and that tension eventually results in physical ailments.

Don’t hold onto it–release it!

Releasing tension and stress takes a little bit of effort. That effort can be as simple as relaxing and breathing and allowing yourself to “let go.” When we have been holding onto resentments, fear and anger, it can be hard to truly let go and relax. It is important to find a quiet and safe place to do that, even if just for a few minutes.

This 22-minute body scan exercise will guide you through recognizing where you carry stress or pain in your body and practice letting it go.

