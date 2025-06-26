The Role of Intercultural Design in Today’s Global Business Landscape

Sonja Epple working remotely on branding for a client in Arizona. Her work often spans time zones and industries, from tech to outdoor gear.

As brands reach global audiences instantly, designer Sonja Epple helps companies communicate clearly across cultures and markets.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With social media and digital platforms accelerating global reach, today’s brands are no longer speaking to a single region or culture. A small business in Denver can gain traction in Europe overnight. A cybersecurity firm in Berlin can attract U.S. clients through a LinkedIn post. As the lines between local and global continue to blur, companies need more than just a logo – they need a brand identity that communicates clearly across cultures.

This growing demand has brought international brand design to the forefront. Designers like Sonja Epple, a U.S.-based freelancer originally from Germany, are uniquely positioned to support businesses navigating multiple markets. Her work helps brands stay consistent while adapting thoughtfully to different audiences, languages, and expectations.

“The goal isn’t to make a brand look good everywhere. It’s to make it feel right to the people it’s speaking to, no matter where they are.” says Epple. “I help clients find a voice that resonates globally without losing authenticity.”

Epple has been working independently since 2019, partnering with clients in both the U.S. and Europe – particularly in the IT, restaurant, and outdoor industries. One of her strengths lies in bridging the subtle, often unspoken, cultural cues that make visual communication effective. From branding tech companies in Germany to launching product identities for U.S.-based outdoor brands, her work goes beyond aesthetics. It’s about creating clarity in a crowded, multilingual market.

Her design process often includes brand strategy, visual identity systems, digital design, and storytelling – all tailored to resonate across borders. Fluent in both English and German, and deeply familiar with design cultures in both regions, Epple is frequently described as a “creative translator” between markets.

As international collaboration becomes the norm and teams become more distributed, designers who understand cultural nuance will play an increasingly essential role in branding and communication.

“I help brands sound and look like themselves, even when they’re speaking to completely different markets. That balance is where good design lives.”

Epple’s work is part of a growing movement that acknowledges branding as more than decoration. For globally-minded businesses, it’s a strategic tool – and the difference between being understood or overlooked.

