California DUI Lawyers Association Names LifeSafer as Exclusive Ignition Interlock Partner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California DUI Lawyers Association ( CDLA ) is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with LifeSafer Ignition Interlock, a nationally recognized leader in ignition interlock technology and services. This partnership establishes LifeSafer as CDLA’s exclusive ignition interlock sponsor, a significant milestone in a longstanding relationship spanning two decades.LifeSafer has proudly supported CDLA for more than 20 years. 2025 marks the first year of exclusive sponsorship, highlighting the company’s strengthened dedication to providing attorneys and their clients with reliable compliance solutions and expert support.Through this new partnership, CDLA attorneys and their clients will continue with streamlined access to LifeSafer support staff, ensuring a smooth experience throughout the license reinstatement process."LifeSafer has served as a valued partner with the California DUI Lawyers Association for more than two decades. CDLA is pleased to enter into a new partnership with this nationally recognized leader in ignition interlock technology. LifeSafer has provided consistently high-quality service to CDLA attorneys and their clients, working closely with them to provide reliable compliance solutions with expert support in a timely manner," Dr. Roger Anderson, CDLA Executive Director said.LifeSafer is known nationally for its role in shaping the ignition interlock industry, offering personalized service, local expertise, and advanced technology that meets or exceeds regulatory requirements in all 58 California counties.“Our exclusive sponsorship is a meaningful next step in our long-standing relationship with CDLA,” Michele Horning, Director of Business Development for California at LifeSafer said. “We’re truly grateful for this continued partnership and look forward to supporting attorneys and their clients throughout California in even more impactful ways.”“LifeSafer of Northern California has always been proud to support defense attorneys with dependable service and genuine care for their clients,” David Nico, President of LifeSafer of Northern California said. “It’s a meaningful way for us to stand alongside those who devote themselves to protecting and guiding others through challenging times.”The partnership reinforces LifeSafer’s ongoing mission to deliver best-in-class service to legal professionals and their clients navigating the ignition interlock process. With dedicated local teams and an unwavering commitment to compliance and customer care, LifeSafer remains a trusted resource throughout every stage of license reinstatement.“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership,” Richard Middlebrook, CDLA Board President said.For more information about LifeSafer Ignition Interlock, visit www.lifesafer.com . To learn more about the California DUI Lawyers Association, visit www.californiaduilawyers.org

