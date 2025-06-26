The credential of a King County certified medical assistant has been suspended on second-degree rape charges

For immediate release: June 26, 2025 (25-083)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the credential of King County certified medical assistant Antonio Dailey (CM60924382) pending further legal action.

On January 11, 2024, Dailey was charged with second-degree rape, a class A felony, in King County Superior Court.

Dailey’s license expired on January 22, 2024. If he chooses to renew it, he cannot practice in Washington until the charges against his credential are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

