COMMISSIONER MILLER PRAISES TEXAS LEGISLATURE FOR PUTTING A FORK IN LAB-GROWN MEAT

The bill banning lab-grown meat safeguards Texas agriculture and consumers



AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today celebrated that Texas officially became the seventh state in the nation to ban the sale and production of lab-grown meat. The legislation, recently signed by Governor Greg Abbott, is now set to take effect on September 1, 2025. The measure will ban the sale of cell-cultured protein products for human consumption across the Lone Star State for two years.

“This ban is a massive win for Texas ranchers, producers, and consumers,” said Commissioner Miller. Texans have a God-given right to know what’s on their plate, and for millions of Texans, it better come from a pasture, not a lab. It’s plain cowboy logic that we must safeguard our real, authentic meat industry from synthetic alternatives.”

SB 261, authored by Senator Perry and sponsored by Rep. Stan Gerdes, ensures that only beef and other animal proteins raised with natural and traditional methods are sold to consumers. This marks a decisive move in support of real Texas food and real Texas ranchers.

“I tip my hat to Senator Perry, the Texas Legislature, and Governor Abbott for taking a bold stand for our ranching families,” Miller concluded. “Texans feed the world with real food from real animals raised by real people. Not only that, but Texas raises the best beef and poultry products in the world. Lab-grown meat just doesn’t belong in Texas, and now, it doesn’t have a place on our tables.”