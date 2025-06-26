Upcoming public meetings to address northwest Wyoming highway improvement projects

A series of annual public meetings is scheduled in July to address future highway, bridge, airport and public transportation improvement projects in northwest Wyoming.

Citizens and local government officials are encouraged to attend.

The State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) process involves annual meetings with public officials and citizens who play key transportation partnership roles in Wyoming, said Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten, P.E., of Basin.

"The STIP is a six-year program approved by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and it is continually updated," Hallsten said.

The STIP is a prioritized construction plan for the 1,326 miles of highway in northwest Wyoming, also known as WYDOT District 5.

New in 2025-2026 will be a second round of public input meetings in January or February 2026.

"Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system," Hallsten said.

WYDOT has northwest Wyoming public meetings in July, as part of regular county commission meetings, to receive input and answer questions from citizens and local government officials:

11 a.m., Tuesday, July 1, 2025 -- Hot Springs County -- Hot Springs County Government Annex Building, County Commission Chambers, 117 North 4th Street, Thermopolis.

2 p.m., Tuesday, July 1, 2025 -- Big Horn County -- Big Horn County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 420 C Street, Basin;

11 a.m., Tuesday, July 8, 2025 -- Fremont County -- Fremont County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 450 North 2nd Street, Lander;

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 15, 2025 -- Washakie County -- Washakie County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1001 Big Horn Ave., Worland;

2 p.m., Tuesday, July 15, 2025 -- Park County -- Park County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1002 Sheridan Avenue, Cody.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.