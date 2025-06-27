From Opposites to Allies: Retired Police Chief and Former Felon Team Up to Tackle Crime with AI

An Unlikely Partnership Sparks a National Movement Against Organized Retail Crime and Human Trafficking

Real-time Results & Exceptional Outcomes” — BlueWave Technology, Inc.

OK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --In a world grappling with organized retail theft, human trafficking, and missing persons, two men from opposite sides of the law are joining forces to bring change—and they’re doing it with advanced AI technology. One is a retired police chief. The other, a former felon. Together, they co-founded BlueWave Technology, a company pioneering smart, ethical solutions to crime in real time.“Don Carr didn’t just come with a powerful idea—he came with a perspective few of us in law enforcement ever get to see,” says co-founder Stephen Pales, former Chief of Police. “When I learned about his background, I didn’t hesitate. I knew this wasn’t just about stopping crime—it was about rethinking how we fight it.”Together, we’ve built a crime prevention platform powered by ethical AI—called SafeScope—that’s helping retailers, law enforcement, hotels, and security teams combat organized retail theft, human trafficking, and even respond to Amber and Silver Alerts in real time.“Criminals avoid strength. They target vulnerability,” says Carr. “Our tools flip the power dynamic back where it belongs—into the hands of those protecting our communities.”This isn’t just about software. It’s about two men who spent their lives on opposite sides of the law finding common ground to fix a broken system. And the results are speaking for themselves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.