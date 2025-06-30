VETCOMM US Releases Mid-Year Report, Showcasing Unprecedented Growth and Life-Changing Impact for Veterans

VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe Stop Waiting. Start Rating

The remarkable growth we’ve seen this year reflects not only our team’s dedication but also the trust veterans place in us to guide them through a complex system.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VETCOMM US , an organization dedicated to helping veterans secure the VA disability benefits they are owed, is announcing the release of its mid-year report, demonstrating remarkable company growth and transformative results for the veteran community across the United States.Building on the extraordinary momentum of 2024—when VETCOMM US assisted over 10,000 veterans and helped secure more than $2 billion in lifetime VA disability compensation—the organization has continued to make significant strides in 2025. To date, VETCOMM US has enrolled and provided services to 8,500 veterans, with an estimated $3.6 billion in lifetime compensation expected for these clients.Among this year’s most notable achievements, 51 veterans have received the VA’s highest possible disability rating of 100%. Additionally, nearly 600 more veterans have received overall rating increases, ranging from 10% to 90%, underscoring the effectiveness of VETCOMM US’s coaching and support."Each successful claim represents a life changed and a family supported," said VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe. "Our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us drive us forward every day."The SkillBridge program, which connects transitioning service members with private-sector employers, continues to thrive. So far this year, VETCOMM US has received 59 program applicants. Three applicants are currently in active SkillBridge internships, with five more to join the company in July. An additional five applicants have accepted full-time job offers, further strengthening the organization’s ability to support veterans with veterans.The company has also announced several key leadership promotions and new hires . Tim Lawless, a co-founder of VETCOMM US, has been promoted from Chief Technology Officer to Chief Development Officer. Kasi McGraw, who built the sales department, has been promoted from Sales Director to Executive Director. Hailey Cook, who established the customer service team, has been promoted from Claims Director to Director of Data and Systems. Several other notable hires and recognitions were announced during a company-wide meeting. The customer service team celebrated its first anniversary, with a special recognition given to the original four members, who are still a part of the VETCOMM US team today.Earlier in the year, the organization strategically expanded its outreach capabilities by hiring an in-house media team, which will amplify VETCOMM US's mission through compelling storytelling and digital engagement. As part of this initiative, VETCOMM US launched its weekly YouTube series, "VetComm News," to provide veterans with timely updates on VA and veteran news. In a three-part docu-series, the team also covered the story of Mike Dolbow, a former National Guardsman who has been fighting for VA disability compensation for decades.In tandem with its expanded outreach efforts, VETCOMM US has unveiled a completely redesigned website to better serve veterans and their families. The new site features an intuitive, user-friendly interface, streamlined navigation and enhanced accessibility, making it easier than ever for veterans to access vital information, apply for services and connect with the VETCOMM US team. The updated platform also offers a robust resource center, interactive tools, and real-time updates on VA benefits and veteran news, reflecting the organization’s commitment to transparency, support and innovation in veteran advocacy.Much of VETCOMM US’s success is attributed to the leadership and advocacy of CEO and co-founder Kate Monroe, a 100% disabled Marine Corps veteran. Highlights of her impact include:- Media Advocacy: Appearing in over 450 local and national news segments, and receiving the “Veteran Media Advocate” award at the Military and Veterans Entertainment Awards Gala in June.- Homeless Veteran Outreach: Participating in nearly a dozen homeless walks across major cities to connect with and understand the challenges facing homeless veterans.- Federal Engagement: Joining VA Secretary Doug Collins in Washington, D.C., for a roundtable discussion on improving VA services for veterans.- Community Action: Reporting firsthand from Los Angeles during city-wide unrest and joining Border Vets at the U.S.-Mexican border to install razor wire, demonstrating hands-on support for veterans and national security.As VETCOMM US moves into the second half of 2025, the organization remains dedicated to its mission to empower veterans, advocate for their rights and deliver life-changing results. Energized by its achievements and the trust of the veteran community, VETCOMM US is poised for even greater impact in the months ahead.About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

