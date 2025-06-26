Kuderer elected Secretary/Treasurer for National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Western Zone Committee

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer was elected to serve as Secretary/Treasurer for the Western Zone Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners earlier this week at their Mid-Year Roundtable in Big Sky, MT. Her new role also gives her an official role on the NAIC’s Executive Committee.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by my fellow commissioners and be tasked with helping lead our priorities,” Kuderer said. “Insurance is regulated by the states and the issues we’re facing are increasingly complex and challenging for all of us, from climate change to the use of artificial intelligence. I’m looking forward to contributing to this important work at such a critical time.”

The NAIC includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. Territories and is organized by regional zones, Northeastern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Western. The Western Zone is the largest committee, made up of Washington, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The geographic zones facilitate collaboration and efficiency in pursuing the NAIC's overarching mission of protecting consumers and ensuring fair, competitive, and healthy insurance markets.

As Secretary/Treasurer, Kuderer will oversee accounting for funds the Western Zone receives for training and meetings and will join other Committee members in overseeing NAIC operations and staff.

Established in 1871, the NAIC provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff support these efforts and represent the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.