Triple-Track Investment Portfolio: LifeScience Compliance Platform, TV series, and Cat-Human Vocalization

Feline Gloccary Classification - 41 discrete life-vocalization categories

FGC 2.3 Feline Vocalization, Skyward Dragons, and a New Global Regulatory-Affairs SaaS Marketplace

NEW YORK CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary physician-scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Vlad Reznikov, MD, PhD, MBA today announced three parallel funding opportunities that unite artificial-intelligence linguistics, extreme-biology media, and enterprise SaaS for life-science markets. All projects operate under Pattern of USA Inc., the 20-year-old consultancy renowned for guiding pharmaceutical and medical-device approvals in more than 110 countries, TV production, and promotional events.1. FGC 2.3 Feline Vocalization (working title): Giving Cats a Digital VoiceNow the most-read feline-science dataset on ResearchGate—over 14 000 independent scientist reads—FGC 2.3 employs deep-learning acoustics and bio-signal analytics to translate cat communications in real time.- Meow-variants classified into 41 discrete life-vocalization categories—a global first.- Pitch-to-emotion mapping via mic collars links tonal contours to feline affect.- AI engine can log and render text subtitles or voice syntheses in 12 human languages.Capital need: USD 8 million Series AUse of funds: Edge-AI collar production, citizen-science mobile app, veterinary validation trials, market authorization2. Skyward Dragons (working title): Extreme Biology Meets Prestige Factual TVSpinning out of Dr. Reznikov’s peer-review-styled monograph on dragon biomechanics, Skyward Dragons is an 8-to-12-episode 42-minute series targeted to Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and global streamers.- Immersive field shoots at NASA wind tunnels, Icelandic lava tubes, Oxford zoology labs, and Mongolian dinosaur digs.- Reality-backed VFX—methane-buoyancy rigs and hollow-bone 3-D prints feed straight into photoreal CGI.- Cross-platform IP: AR exhibits, podcast, and curriculum packs extend revenue beyond broadcast.Budget gap: USD 4–6 millionFinancing mix: Senior production debt, equity, and tax-credit monetization.3. RegAff Connect (working title): A Marketplace SaaS for Global Life-Science ComplianceLeveraging Pattern of USA Inc.’s two-decade track record in regulatory affairs, RegAff Connect will function as an “Amazon-style” digital marketplace where manufacturers, CROs, and startups can source vetted regulatory professionals, templates, and turnkey dossiers across 20 product categories—from pharma generics and biologics to Class III devices and companion diagnostics, vet and FMCG, IP and legal support essential for market authorization of Life Science products.- Coverage: 110+ jurisdictions, mapped to region-specific GMP, ISO, and dossier formats.- Modules: AI-assisted regulatory intelligence, gap analysis, pre-submission dashboards, project management, KPI-based escrow payments, and automated post-market surveillance feeds.- Monetization: Subscription tiers for vendors; transaction fees for professional services.Seed round target: USD 5 millionUse of funds: Platform architecture, global compliance knowledge-graph, promotion, marketing and PR, initial marketplace onboarding.Unified Investment Structure- Feline Vocalization $8 M Series A Preferred equity; data-licensing royalty Collar hardware, dataset expansion, FDA De Novo submission- Skyward Dragons $4–6 M gap Production debt + equity; brand integration Principal photography, VFX, trans-media extensions- RegAff Connect $5 M seed SaaS equity; rev-share Core platform build, knowledge-graph, vendor onboardingInvestors may participate in any single track or adopt a blended position with milestone-based tranche releases.Executive Statements“Whether we’re translating cats, engineering lighter-than-air reptiles for television, or democratizing regulatory expertise, the common theme is turning frontier science into scalable products,” said Dr. Reznikov, adding “Our SaaS marketplace will digitize that know-how, while FGC 2.3 and Skyward Dragons capture entirely new verticals—pet-tech and prestige factual entertainment.”About Dr. Vlad Reznikov.Dr. Vladislav Reznikov, MD, PhD, MBA, is an interdisciplinary researcher and CEO of Pattern of USAMedia & Investment ContactPattern of USA Inc.info@patternofusa.com | +1 (786) 248-1217Road-show decks, NDAs, and detailed financial projections available upon request.

