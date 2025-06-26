Ziggy Zeigler Launches Music Festival Without Releasing a Single Track

Ziggy Zeigler launches ZIGGYFEST in Miami with no music released, blending culture, tech, and community into a bold new model for independent artists.

I’m not trying to be the only one in the spotlight, If I rise, my people rise too” — ZIGGY ZEIGLER

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a break from the conventional music industry playbook, Miami-based performer Ziggy Zeigler is launching a full-scale festival—without having released a single song.Zeigler will headline ZIGGYFEST on Saturday, June 28, at The Deck in Wynwood, a venue known for its ties to art, music, and fashion culture. The event is gaining momentum as a grassroots, artist-led initiative, and is being closely watched by creatives and industry observers alike.No Music Online, But Crowds OfflineDespite having no songs available on streaming platforms, Zeigler has built a following through live appearances, word-of-mouth, and direct engagement. His performances—described by supporters as raw, communal, and emotionally resonant—have drawn capacity crowds without label backing.“I’m not trying to be the only one in the spotlight,” Zeigler said. “If I rise, my people rise too.”A Lineup Built on Brotherhood, Not BrandingThe ZIGGYFEST roster reflects Zeigler’s personal ties, not industry clout.Among those performing: ARTLANTA, a longtime friend from his early struggles; Great, a steadfast supporter; and Reazy Renegade, an early believer in the mission.Additional acts include Jimmy Levy, DJ EX, KyleTheHooligan, Latham, ChicoSmoke, Lil Surf, Rob Analyze, and Anolia—artists chosen through shared experience and mutual respect.From Industry Whispers to Global RoarsZeigler has recently been seen alongside nightlife figures such as Billy Karasik, the Timas Brothers, and Miami Jeorge—promoters and cultural drivers whose presence suggests growing industry attention for a movement still rooted in community.Buzz Builds Around Independent BlueprintMentions from platforms like The Stunt Lifestyle (@weinmiamipodcast) and rumors of surprise guests have added to anticipation. For many, ZIGGYFEST signals a shift: a model of artist-led growth that begins offline, outside algorithm-driven metrics.Culture x Fashion x TechnologyThis year’s event will also showcase how technology intersects with live experience. Light Wrappers, a wearable tech company known for its thin-film illuminated clothing, is bringing its cutting-edge light technology to the festival environment.Meanwhile, Tasshub, a platform built for independent creators, has joined as an official sponsor. The partnership aims to give performers tools to monetize their work, retain intellectual property, and build careers without traditional gatekeepers.SWARM Inc. Brings the Vision to LifeProduction for the event is being led by SWARM Inc., the team behind some of the largest live events in the world. Their involvement brings operational scale and production muscle to a festival driven by creative independence.A Venue with Cultural CachetZIGGYFEST will take place at The Deck at Wynwood Marketplace, a space known for hosting major events across music, art, and fashion. Its role as host reflects how independently organized culture is taking root in high-profile spaces.“This isn’t about proving anything to the industry,” Zeigler said. “It’s about proving to ourselves that we can build something real.”ZIGGYFEST takes place Saturday, June 28, at The Deck in Wynwood.More information is available at Ziggy-Zeigler.com/ziggyfest.---About Ziggy Zeigler:Ziggy Zeigler is a Miami-based artist and performer whose career has grown entirely through grassroots support, real-world engagement, and creative community-building—without a single track released on major platforms.---

