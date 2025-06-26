Transformation of Saratoga County Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a project that transformed the Saratoga County Airport into a world-class travel destination, substantially upgrading the airport’s facilities and services to further position the region for greater economic growth and expanded tourism. The reimagined airport features a new terminal building that boasts a spacious lobby, a new passenger waiting area, car rental space, a pilot’s lounge, and restaurant, along with a brand new adjacent 20,000 square-foot hangar, among other upgrades. Funded with $27 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Completion, the project has revitalized the more than 80-year-old facility into a state-of-the-art gateway that will welcome visitors and become an exciting destination for local residents.

The new facility, with its enhanced passenger and public amenities, is anticipated to further stimulate the local economy, according to the latest data from a State Department of Transportation survey that estimated the airport’s economic impact exceeds $9.7 million.

“Regional airports like Saratoga County are catalysts for business, tourism and economic vibrance — injecting millions into local economies and building the foundations of a brighter future,” Governor Hochul said. “Saratoga is a crown jewel of our state, and whether you’re off to the races, traveling for business or coming home to New York, this world class facility will welcome you with open arms.”

Built in 1943, the former facility was little more than a hangar that also served as an office space, passenger waiting area, flight planning area and conference room. The completely transformed facility now includes a conference space and a public restaurant operated by the owners of the well-known Alexis Diner in Rensselaer County — offering breakfast, lunch and dinner for diners seeking a unique aviation setting. The main lobby, outdoor patio, second-floor conference room and restaurant are all available for public use.

Visitors will enter the spacious lobby, which features a carpet in the shape of Saratoga Lake, reflecting the area’s natural beauty. A grand staircase leads to the second-floor conference room and dining area, with an adjacent balcony overlooking the runway. In addition to the impressive amenities inside, the facility has a slate and timber exterior, and circular drive adorned with roses and featuring a bronze statue of a jockey riding a racehorse at its center — paying tribute to Saratoga’s horse racing heritage.

The terminal building and connected hangar were built sustainably, featuring solar panels on the hangar roof, and geothermal wells for heating and cooling. EV chargers were also installed in the facility’s parking lot.

The estimated $35.9 million project created approximately 390 jobs, and a project labor agreement guaranteed a skilled and trained workforce receiving fair wages, benefiting local economies and families across the region.

The Saratoga County Airport was one of nine airports that received a share of a total of $230 million in Governor Hochul’s round of Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced in September 2022. This funding is not only upgrading New York’s Upstate airports, but it is also enhancing their ability to compete on the national and global aviation stage.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul’s strategic investment in our upstate airports is yielding huge dividends throughout New York, facilitating the growth of business and tourism in communities across our state. The new Saratoga County Airport represents our Governor’s vision for spaces that harmonize the role of our local economies with transportation needs and places that our community members will enjoy. Today, we are celebrating a major milestone for the Saratoga Region and everyone who visits, works here, or calls this region their home.”

The Saratoga County Airport handles private aircraft with two runways and is operated by fixed based operator, North American Flight Services. Major construction began in January 2024 with work completed in time for the 2025 Belmont Stakes at the Saratoga Race Course. Improvements include:

Construction of a new fixed base operator terminal building to include new waiting areas; concessionaire tenant spaces; rental car lease space; advertisement display lease opportunities; conference room space; weather information access station; pilot lounge area; and connected 20,000 square-foot hangar space

Installation of solar panel array on hangar portion of new terminal building

Installation of geothermal wells for heating and cooling

Rehabilitation of the apron connecting to new terminal building

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Saratoga County, prepare for takeoff! I’ve long fought to secure federal funding for airport upgrades because I know how crucial our airports are for attracting business and tourism to the Capital Region, and I’m proud that it is delivering for Saratoga County Airport today. This project will boost our local economy by improving the general aviation facilities. Whether a semiconductor business is flying in to meet GlobalFoundries or folks are visiting to experience Saratoga Race Course, or the Revolutionary battlefield, or using it as a gateway to Lake George and the Adirondack Park, these improvements will make that experience easier and more welcoming. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership helping New York’s regional airports like Saratoga County’s reach new heights.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in our regional airports means investing in the future of our communities. These state-of-the-art improvements to the Saratoga County Airport created hundreds of good-paying jobs and will expand tourism in the Capital Region, positioning Saratoga County as a leading travel destination for years to come. I’m proud to have fought for the federal funds being used for this project, and I’ll continue working in Congress to deliver the resources our New York State communities need to thrive.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m proud to see this transformative investment in the Saratoga County Airport come to life thanks to a strong state-federal partnership. This new and improved facility will not only elevate the travel experience for visitors to our Capital Region, but also serve as a powerful economic driver here in Saratoga County and beyond. I look forward to seeing this initiative boost tourism, create good-paying jobs, and help showcase all that Saratoga County and our Capital Region have to offer. Through projects like this one, we’re working together to make strategic infrastructure investments that help our communities thrive.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “After waiting over 80 years for a proper makeover, Saratoga County residents and visitors alike will be able to visit an airport unique to the area that incorporates eco-friendly features and state-of-the-art designs. The new Saratoga County Airport reflects a larger effort to give back to our regional airports, loaded with the potential to grow local tourism, increase revenue, and enhance lives for Upstate residents. As Chair of Economic Development, it is critical that we renew our state’s aging airport infrastructure to ensure its continued growth for generations to come, solidifying Upstate New York as a good place to live, travel to, or make memories.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her strategic vision to not only revitalize the Saratoga County Airport, but to modernize it in a way that maintains our area’s rich culture and history. I have no doubt that the many enhanced travel, work and dining conveniences will improve our local economy and overall quality of life. And, I appreciate the significant effort that went into designing more efficient and sustainable upgrades with the beauty of our mountains, lakes and horses in mind. I’d also like to thank the County Board of Supervisors for their steadfast leadership and support of the county airport’s expansion and enhancement.”

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Barrett said, “We are proud to unveil the new welcome center at the Saratoga County Airport. Designed to showcase Saratoga County’s charm, this modern facility is a vital gateway to our local economy and an inviting attraction for the community with public dining, a scenic patio space, a pilot lounge, car rental desk, spacious hangar, and a community room available to organizations for meetings and small events. The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors thanks the New York State Department of Transportation for providing funding to support the County’s airport modernization project, helping us to create a sustainable, energy efficient building for business travelers, glider and leisure pilots, and community members alike.”

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including, but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.