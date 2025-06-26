Governor Hochul and Labor Leaders Announce Landmark Victory to Raise Wages and Improve Benefits for Workers at LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport Cleaner Cristiana Mendez said, “Every day, my co-workers and I work hard to make the journey into and out of New York as smooth as possible for all travelers. But until now, we haven’t had paid time off to take our own trips and vacations. For more than a decade, I have been organizing and fighting alongside my fellow cleaners, security officers, baggage handlers, shop attendants, and all the other essential workers who make the airport run. These changes to the Healthy Terminals Act are a major victory. Finally, we can enjoy the same services that we provide every day. Everyone needs time to travel, spend time with their families, and rest. For me, it’ll make it easier to see my mom in Puerto Rico. That means the world to me.”

JFK Airport Passenger Service Agent Tameeka Simpson said, “I support customers as they are about to embark on major international trips. I have to be cool, calm and collected — ready to help out and really absorb their stress. As a part-time worker, I’ve relied on Medicaid to provide health care coverage for me and my family. All these threats to cut Medicaid make me scared for the future of my health care. Now, with the expansion of the Healthy Terminals Act to include part-time workers like me, I won’t have to worry. I know my health care is safe and secure.”

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “The expansion of the Healthy Terminals Act will ensure that even more airport employees have the resources they need to provide for their families while keeping us safe on our travels. With looming federal cuts, increased travel congestion and reduced staffing, our airport employees need this additional support now more than ever and the Assembly Majority is proud to stand by any effort that provides for New York’s hardworking families.”

New York State Assembly Labor Committee Chair Harry B. Bronson said, “Enhancing the Healthy Terminals Act ensures essential workers receive the good pay and safe working conditions necessary to keep our airports running and travelers happy. As Assembly Labor Chair, I am committed to defending the principles of unionism to make New York more affordable and secure for workers and families. Airports are significant economic drivers, and JFK and LaGuardia rely on these essential service workers to operate. I thank Governor Hochul for her partnership, and SEIU Local 32BJ and UNITE HERE Local 100 for their tireless fight in support of their workers.”