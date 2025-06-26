Chief Justice Funke to Lead 2025 Summer Tour of Southwest Nebraska

Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke and participating justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court will take part in the 2025 Summer Tour from August 11-13, traveling through the southwest region of the state. Continuing a valued Court tradition, the justices will visit communities outside of Lincoln to strengthen relationships with local judges, court and probation staff, and observe programs and services that impact Nebraskans at the local level.

The tour will kick off in Red Cloud and continue west through Franklin, Alma, and Beaver City, concluding the first day with an evening stop in McCook.

On the second day, the justices will visit Trenton, Benkelman, Imperial, and Grant before wrapping up the day’s travel in North Platte.

The tour’s final day will include stops in Stockville, Elwood, and Holdrege before a midday return to Lincoln.

These annual summer tours are designed to foster open communication within the judicial branch by maintaining regular, in-person contact with courts and probation offices across Nebraska. They also provide a meaningful opportunity for the Court to recognize and thank county and state partners who play a critical role in supporting the efficient operation of Nebraska’s trial courts.