Bitcoin News & TabTrader Form a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Bitcoin Investing & Access to Breaking News For Users

TabTrader and Bitcoin News Have Formed a Strategic Partnership

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitcoin News , the home for all Bitcoin focused news and analysis, and TabTrader , the leading mobile-first technical analysis and trading platform, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance user access to market-moving information and trade execution. This collaboration marks the beginning of a dedicated effort to unite information and tools for the Bitcoin community, unlocking new value potential for users on both platforms.At the center of this partnership lies a shared commitment to empower subscribers and traders with access to top-tier resources. By combining Bitcoin News' comprehensive coverage with TabTrader’s advanced features, this alliance aims to enhance the trading experience for both communities.TabTrader is committed to further educating its user base by enhancing its content distribution with Bitcoin News’ timely Bitcoin and broader market insights and analyses. Bitcoin News will play a key role in supporting the TabTrader Academy blog where readers can find valuable information on new trading strategies, market trends, and how to move faster one step ahead of the market.The partnership will also allow Bitcoin News full access to TabTrader premium features to anchor their content with detailed technical analysis, charting, and trade analysis.“This partnership is an important step towards integrating knowledge and trading tools for the Bitcoin community,” said Rob Wallace, Co-founder at Bitcoin News. “By leveraging our respective strengths, we are enhancing the resources available to traders, and setting a new standard for the Bitcoin trading experience.”August Widmer, VP of Corporate Development at TabTrader’s holding company Echo Base, reinforced this sentiment, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with Bitcoin News. Together, we are creating an ecosystem that empowers traders, enabling them to navigate the complexities of the Bitcoin market with greater confidence and insight.”As this partnership unfolds, Bitcoin News and TabTrader remain dedicated to delivering above-market value to their communities through leading content and enhancing the trading experience for investors everywhere.About Bitcoin NewsBitcoin News is a Bitcoin-First media agency dedicated to promoting hyper-bitcoinization by providing our audience with up-to-date news and media services. In addition to providing our community with the latest breaking news stories, our team also offer Bitcoin-only clients a full suite of media services ranging from high quality design to curated editorial pieces and engaging twitter content. www.bitcoinnews.com About TabTraderTabTrader B.V.: Founded in 2015, TabTrader is a secure mobile trading client for all major cryptocurrency exchanges, available for free on Android and iOS with over 2.3 million downloads and a 4.7 star (out of 5) app store rating. With over 20,000 trading pairs across 20+ leading exchanges, TabTrader enables in-depth technical analysis, instant market alerts, personalized watchlists, and seamless switching between exchanges - all in a single interface that aggregates user portfolios. www.tabtrader.com Source: TabTrader and BitcoinNews.com

