DNREC Schedules Additional Regulatory Review Event, Virtual Forum Seeking More Input on Unamended Regulations

Live Comment Option to Feature at July 2 Forum, Which Follows Department’s Mandatory Hearings This Week in Each County

In accordance with 29 Delaware Code, Section 10407, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is conducting a review of DNREC regulations that have not been amended in the last four years. DNREC has conducted in-person public hearings this week in New Castle and Sussex Counties, with the third mandatory hearing – one hearing for each county – to take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 26 in Dover at the Richardson and Robbins Building on DNREC’s main campus.

Today, the Department announced it would host a fourth regulatory review meeting, a virtual forum providing additional opportunity for the public to engage in the regulatory review process while allowing DNREC to gather more input on whether the regulations subject to review will either be amended or possibly eliminated. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. Public participation is encouraged, as the forum is to feature live comment as an option as DNREC solicits more regulatory review input. The virtual-only forum will be by Zoom, with more information about it found on the DNREC public meeting calendar.

In addition to the virtual forum and the in-person hearings held this week, the public may submit written comments through July 11, 2025, via the venues outlined below:

Comments should be as specific as possible, and include a reference to the regulation being commented on, along with the docket number for DNREC’s regulatory review, Docket #2025-R-OTS-0010.

About DNREC

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

