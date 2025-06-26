Spush Wallet Launches: A Smarter, Simpler Way to Manage and Move Money

Spush Wallet offers fast EUR transfers, IBANs, P2P, and QR payments. Simple, secure, and built for freelancers, creators, and modern businesses.

Spush was built to make everyday finance radically simple — no jargon, no friction, just tools that work.” — Head of Product at Spush

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spush Wallet is a sleek and secure mobile & web application designed to simplify the way people send, receive, and manage money across continental Europe. With a focus on transparency, speed, and user-first design, Spush Wallet is setting a new standard for modern financial tools.

Built in partnership with UK-regulated financial infrastructure provider Noveba (under FCA supervision and PSR 2017 compliance), Spush Wallet provides users with issued personal IBAN (EUR), seamless SEPA transfers, instant peer-to-peer payments, and a secure, intuitive interface.

Spush is your tool for everyday financial freedom.



Our Key Features:

Personal IBAN (EUR) for incoming/outgoing payments

Fast SEPA transfers across Europe

Instant transfers between Spush users — no fees, no delays

Spush Pay — QR/web-based payments for quick checkout

2FA & advanced encryption to ensure data and funds stay safe

Personal dashboard for managing details, preferences, and security

Enter: Spush Pay

Alongside the wallet, Spush introduces Spush Pay — a lightweight payment solution for creators, freelancers, and online sellers. With just a QR code or link, customers can pay instantly — no registration, no hidden steps.

“Spush Pay gives you a beautiful, branded payment page. All you need to do is share the link or print a QR — it’s that simple,” says a product team lead at Spush.



Spush Wallet is currently available in EUR only, with support for additional currencies and features rolling out in the coming months.



About Spush

Spush is an independent fintech product built by creatives, developers, and finance geeks. We believe money tools should be human, beautiful, and radically easy to use. Our mission is to simplify daily finance and empower individuals to take full control of their money — no complexity, no confusion.

Website:https://spush.co.uk/

