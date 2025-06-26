GoSolo Launches Smart Payment Links for Small Businesses in the UK

Payment links for small business by GoSolo

Permanent, single-use or open-amount payment links for small businesses and solopreneurs.

With GoSolo’s Payment Links, you don’t need a website or technical setup. Whether you’re a makeup artist, tutor or self-employed plumber, you can start selling services today — and get paid instantly.” — Dima Pimakhov, CEO at GoSolo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoSolo, the UK-based business platform that lets you start a UK limited company , get a business account , and accept payments – all in one app – has just made getting paid even easier. With its new Payment Links suite, users can accept payments online — no website or Stripe account needed.- Fixed-price payment links — perfect for selling popular products or services. Add them to your website or social profiles, or send them directly to clients. Set expiry dates and limit the number of payments if needed.- Open-amount payment links — great for donations, tips or flexible pricing. Let clients choose what to pay or pick from preset amounts.- Single-use links — ideal for one-off payments such as bespoke services or quick jobs.- Invoices with embedded payment links — send unlimited branded invoices with a one-click payment button.- QR code checkout — share a scannable code for in-person payments. No card reader or hardware needed.- Fully mobile-friendly — create and send links straight from your phone.- No GoSolo account needed for your clients — anyone can pay, instantly and securely, using their card details, Apple Pay or Google Pay.How to Use Payment Links for Small Business- A self-employed videographer sends a fixed-price link for editing services via Instagram DM. The client pays instantly — no need to send an invoice.- A freelance fitness coach shares an open-amount link for donations to support her free YouTube classes.- A business consultant sends a branded checkout page for a one-hour strategy session — payment arrives before the call starts.- An electrician displays a QR code on-site — the customer scans and pays on the spot.- An interior designer sends an invoice with a payment link — the client pays directly from the email in one click.Every link is customisable, trackable and connected to your free GoSolo business account for UK Ltds.A Game-Changer for Small BusinessesThe Payment Links suite cements GoSolo’s position as the go-to business platform for solopreneurs and micro-businesses. With no monthly fees, the UK’s lowest transaction fees (just 0.5% + 20p) and instant setup, GoSolo continues to remove barriers to doing business in the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.