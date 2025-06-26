Flexible Heater Market estimated to reach US$1.790 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.61%

The flexible heater market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% from US$1.363 billion in 2025 to US$1.790 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the flexible heater market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.790 billion by 2030.The flexible heater market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the increasing demand for versatile heating solutions in various industries, the market for flexible heaters is projected to reach new heights.Flexible heaters are thin, lightweight, and bendable heating elements that can be customized to fit various shapes and sizes. They are widely used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical , and electronics, among others. The ability of flexible heaters to provide uniform heat distribution and precise temperature control makes them a preferred choice for many applications.One of the key factors driving the growth of the flexible heater market is the rise in demand for energy-efficient heating solutions. With the increasing focus on sustainability and reducing energy consumption, industries are turning to flexible heaters as they are more efficient than traditional heating methods. This has led to a surge in the adoption of flexible heaters, especially in the automotive and aerospace sectors.Moreover, the growing trend of miniaturization in electronic devices has also contributed to the growth of the flexible heater market. As electronic devices become smaller and more compact, the need for flexible heaters to provide heating solutions in tight spaces has increased. This has opened up new opportunities for manufacturers in the flexible heater market.In conclusion, the flexible heater market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and versatile heating solutions. With advancements in technology and the development of new materials, the market is poised for further expansion. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the flexible heater market that have been covered are Rogers Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Space-Ray, Inc., Omega Engineering, NIBE Industrier AB, Watlow Electric Manufacturing, Minco Products, Inc., Zoppas Industries S.P.A., Chromalox, among others.The market analytics report segments the flexible heater market as follows:• BY TYPEo Silicone rubber-basedo Polyimide-basedo Polyester-Basedo Mica-basedo Others• BY INDUSTRY VERTICALo Healthcareo Automotiveo Food and Beverageo Electronicso Oil and Gaso Aerospace and Defenseo Others• BY GEOGRAPHY• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East And Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Rogers Corporation• Smiths Group plc• Space-Ray, Inc.• Omega Engineering• NIBE Industrier AB• Watlow Electric Manufacturing• Minco Products, Inc.• Zoppas Industries S.P.A.• Chromalox• Birk Manufacturing, Inc.• All Flex Solutions 