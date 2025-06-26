Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Industrial Weighing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial weighing equipment market is currently experiencing a powerful upswing. Growing from $2.3 billion in 2024 to an expected $2.43 billion in 2025, the market will represent a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This growth has been propelled by several factors – developments in energy efficiency, improvements in ergonomics and user-friendly design, increased efficiency and productivity, a thriving manufacturing sector, and an emphasis on quality control and compliance.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Size?

As we gaze into the future, the industrial weighing equipment market 's growth is set to continue its robust trajectory. The industrial weighing equipment market is forecast to burgeon to $3.12 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.5%. This optimistic forecast is based on a few key factors – the adoption of industry 4.0, a rise in automation across industries, stricter quality standards, the growth of e-commerce and logistics, a focus on sustainability, and the process of globalization leading to market expansion. The future trends to keep an eye on encompass safety and ergonomics, customization and adaptability, integration with data analytics, and an emphasis on sustainability and efficiency.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Industrial Weighing Equipment Market?

One of the main drivers expected to lay the tracks for this leap in growth is international trade. Active and growing, international trade involves the transfer of capital, goods, and services across borders, giving rise to robust demands within transport and logistics sectors, which in turn stimulate the industrial weighing equipment market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Industrial Weighing Equipment Market?

Major companies contributing to this vibrant industrial weighing equipment market include A&D Weighing, Easiweigh Ltd., Bilwinco AS, CI Precision Ltd., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Maguire Products Inc., Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC, Minebea Intec GmbH, Fairbanks Scales Inc., OHAUS Corporation, ATRAX Group NZ Ltd., Thompson Scale Company, D Brash & Sons Ltd., Autoweigh Services Pvt. Ltd., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Rice Lake Weighing Systems India Ltd., Flintec Group AB, Vishay Precision Group, Yamato Scale Co. Ltd., B-TEK Scales LLC, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company, Dini Argeo S.r.l., Doran Scales Inc., Emery Winslow Scale Company, Keli Electric Manufacturing Ningbo Co. Ltd., LCM Systems Ltd., Novatech Measurements Limited, Precia Molen India Pvt. Ltd., Radwag Balances and Scales, Sartorius AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industrial Weighing Equipment Market?

Spotlighting an emerging trend, businesses in the industry are increasingly entering partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market positions. A business strategic partnership is a structured affiliation between two or more commercial entities, usually facilitated by business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Segmented?

The industrial weighing equipment market segments in this report include:

1 By Type: Electronic Industrial Weighing Equipment, Machinery Industrial Weighing Equipment, Electromechanical combined With Industrial Weighing Equipment, Other Types

2 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3 By Application: Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal And Mining, Food And Beverages, Waste Recycling, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

1 By Electronic Industrial Weighing Equipment: Digital Scales, Load Cells, Bench Scales, Floor Scales

2 By Machinery Industrial Weighing Equipment: Weighing Hoppers, Weighbridges, Conveyor Belt Scales

3 By Electromechanical Combined With Industrial Weighing Equipment: Mechanical Scales, Hybrid Weighing Systems

4 By Other Types: Portable Weighing Equipment, Static Weighing Equipment, Automated Weighing Systems.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Industrial Weighing Equipment Market?

On the regional front, North America had the largest industrial weighing equipment market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing region in the near future.

