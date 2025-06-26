Global AI In Hospitality And Tourism Market To Reach $58.56 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 30.1%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s AI In Hospitality And Tourism Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The AI in hospitality and tourism market size has grown incredibly in recent years and it is forecasted to continue this growth trajectory from $15.69 billion in 2024 to $20.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 30.5%. This historic period growth can be predominantly attributed to advancements in customer service automation, personalization, revenue management, operational efficiency, and the adoption of predictive analytics.

What To Expect in AI In Hospitality And Tourism Market Growth Forecast?

Looking forward, the AI in hospitality and tourism market size is poised to see considerable growth, predicted to surge to $58.56 billion in 2029 at a significant CAGR of 30.1%. This forecast period growth can be attributed to the enhanced customer experience, increased operational efficiency, more insightful data analytics, as well as the innovative advent of smart recommendations and chatbots, and virtual assistants. The key trends expected during the forecast period include personalized guest experiences, chatbots and virtual assistants, usage of predictive analytics for demand forecasting, enhanced security and fraud prevention, and the implementation of robotic process automation RPA.

What Are The AI In Hospitality And Tourism Market Growth Drivers?

The growth of the AI in hospitality and tourism market is anticipated to be driven by the expanding tourism industry. The tourism industry, which involves activities and services related to the travel of individuals to destinations outside their usual environment for leisure, business, or other purposes is expanding mainly due to increased global mobility, rising disposable incomes, and burgeoning desire for unique travel experiences. AI in the tourism industry promises to enhance customer service, streamline operations, and personalize travel experiences, leveraging advanced technologies such as chatbots, predictive analytics, and recommendation systems.

Who Are The Key Industry Players in AI In Hospitality And Tourism?

Major players in the AI in hospitality and tourism market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited TCS, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Expedia Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Amadeus IT Group, Sabre Corporation, Concur Technologies SAP Concur, Travelport Worldwide Limited, Cvent Inc., Trivago N.V., Skyscanner Ltd., Mews Systems, Hopper Inc., Kayak Software Corporation, RateGain Technologies, Revinate Inc., Hotelogix.

What Are The Emerging Trends in AI In Hospitality And Tourism Market?

Major companies operating in AI in the hospitality and tourism market are increasing their focus on developing advanced solutions, such as generative AI features, to enhance customer service in the hospitality sector. Generative AI are artificial intelligence systems created to generate fresh content, such as text, images, music, or even code, that mirrors human-like creativity and intelligence.

How Is The AI In Hospitality And Tourism Market Segmented?

The AI in hospitality and tourism market in this report is broken down into several segments. The segmentation includes:

1 By Type: Natural Language Processing NLP Applications, Machine Learning Algorithms, Computer Vision And Image Recognition, Chatbots And Virtual Assistants, Recommendation Systems, Sentiment Analysis.

2 By Application: Customer Service And Support, Personalized Marketing And Advertising, Hotel And Room Booking Systems, Virtual Concierge Services, Smart Guest Room Automation, Data Analytics And Business Intelligence, Revenue Management And Pricing Optimization.

3 By End-User: Hotels And Resorts, Airlines And Airports, Travel Agencies And Tour Operators, Restaurants And Food Service Providers, Cruise Lines And Maritime Tourism, Online Travel Platforms And Booking Websites.

What Are The Regional Insights in AI In Hospitality And Tourism Market?

From a regional perspective, back in 2024, North America was the largest region in the AI in hospitality and tourism market. The report covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

