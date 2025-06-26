viveEV’s 600kW Ultra Slim and Tron DC Chargers Are Now UL-Certified for U.S. Safety Compliance

600kW Ultra Slim and Tron DC chargers are UL certified, demonstrating product reliability, technical maturity, and U.S. safety compliance.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- viveEV, a global provider of high-performance electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced that its flagship 600kW Ultra Slim and Tron DC Fast Chargers are now officially certified under UL safety standards. This milestone reinforces viveEV’s readiness for the North America market, confirming that its chargers meet the highest standards for safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance required for public deployment. In addition, both the Ultra Slim and Tron models are designed to meet globally recognized safety and communication protocols—including standards that govern system interoperability, electromagnetic compatibility, and vehicle-to-charger communication. These include protocols reflected in ISO 15118, DIN 70121, IEC 61851-1, and IEC 61000-6-3, reinforcing viveEV’s commitment to cross-market compatibility and grid integration.Key Highlights:• Certified Under UL Standard: The 600kW Ultra Slim and Tron is certified under UL 2202, UL 2231-1, UL 2231-2, and UL 991 standards, ensuring compliance with key safety and performance criteria for U.S. deployment.• Designed in alignment with protocols reflected in ISO 15118, DIN 70121, IEC 61851-1, and IEC 61000-6-3, reinforcing viveEV’s commitment to international compliance, grid integration, and cross-market readiness.“Safety is not a feature — it’s a foundation,” said Angelo Elyassi, CCO of viveEV. “Our products were developed to exceed market expectations from day one, and these certifications reflect our engineering philosophy: uncompromised safety, reliable performance, and total readiness for real-world deployment.”viveEV’s 600kW Tron and Ultra Slim DC Fast Chargers redefine ultra-fast charging with dynamic power sharing of up to 600A per dispenser, supporting simultaneous charging for up to four vehicles. Engineered for deployment in space-constrained environments—including fleet depots, gas stations, and urban retail centers—these chargers offer a compact footprint without compromising power or reliability. Both models support NACS and CCS1 connectors and feature multiple integrated payment options to accommodate a wide range of users and vehicle types.viveEV is a global innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and a division of South Korea’s Wonik Group. With over 15,000 chargers deployed worldwide—including a strong presence in Korea and Japan and a growing footprint in the United States—viveEV brings more than two decades of power electronics expertise to the EV charging industry. Backed by the $3.5 billion Wonik Group and its manufacturing arm, WONIK PNE, the company delivers end-to-end capabilities across R&D, production, and quality assurance. Its portfolio spans EV charging infrastructure, battery systems, inspection equipment, and microgrid technologies—advancing reliable, scalable, and user-centric solutions for the future of e-mobility.To explore how viveEV is shaping the future of EV charging in the U.S., visit the company's website and follow their journey toward cleaner, smarter, and more accessible transportation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.