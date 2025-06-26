Global Aircraft Galley Carts Market Forecast To Reach $5.59 Billion By 2029 With 6.8% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Galley Carts Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025

As the report reveals, the aircraft galley carts market has grown significantly in recent years, rising from $4.01 billion in 2024 to an estimated $4.29 billion in 2025. This growth, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%, has been largely driven by growing air travel, improved passenger experience, regulatory compliance, and the continued globalization of airline services.

What Is The Aircraft Galley Carts Market Forecast?

Looking forward, the aircraft galley carts market is expected to grow to $5.59 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This future growth is predicated on the rising trend of premium cabin offerings, emphasis on sustainable practices, integration of advanced catering technologies, and increased focus on hygiene and safety. In addition, compliance with aviation regulations, remote monitoring, and maintenance, enhanced connectivity, and entertainment, along with the adoption of touchless technologies, are also catalyzing the growth.

What Are The Key Drivers Predicted To Fuel Aircraft Galley Carts Market Growth In The Coming Years?

The key driving factor in this growth is the rising air passenger traffic. Air passenger traffic, which refers to the total number of passengers traveling by air on commercial flights within a specific period, typically measured over days, months, or years. As a crucial component of in-flight operations, aircraft galley carts play a pivotal role in efficiently storing, transporting, and serving passengers meals, snacks, and beverages during flights.

Who Are The Key Players In The Crypto Credit Card Market?

With significant names operating in the aircraft galley carts market such as Safran Cabin, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Zodiac Aerospace, Jamco Corporation, AIM Altitude, Geven S.p.A., and MySky SkyCart among others, the sector sees constant innovation and competitiveness. For instance, in 2023, AIM Altitude launched ARCA EVO, a system offering interchangeable modules that can be easily added, removed, or reconfigured to suit each flight’s specific needs.

What Is The Aircraft Galley Carts Market Segmentation?

A detailed market segmentation provides insights into the specific subsectors of the market:

1 By Type: Meal Or Bar Trolley, Waste Trolley, Folding Trolley, Other Types

2 By Size: Full Size, Half Size

3 By Application: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft

Subsegments:

1 By Meal Or Bar Trolley: Standard Meal Trolley, Beverage Cart, Snack Cart

2 By Waste Trolley: Standard Waste Trolley, Recycling Trolley

3 By Folding Trolley: Lightweight Folding Trolley, Heavy-Duty Folding Trolley

4 By Other Types: Storage Cart, Service Cart

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Ai In The Aircraft Galley Carts Market?

From a regional perspective, the aircraft galley carts market saw North America as the largest region in 2024. Yet the report anticipates that the Asia-Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

