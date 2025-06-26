leagend Releases A Full Line of 'Battery Monitor with APP' Devices for Diverse Power Systems

leagend battery monitors leagend battery monitor BMS100 leagend CM100 leagend BT2000 PRO leagend

Addressing the growing need for mobile-based battery data management, leagend has officially launched its “Battery Monitor with APP” series.

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Addressing the growing need for mobile-based battery data management, leagend has officially launched its “Battery Monitor with APP” series. This lineup includes seven models, allowing users to access battery performance data and operational history directly through smartphone applications.The shared characteristic of this series is its ability to allow users to access live battery metrics, historical records, and system health indicators directly through a mobile interface. This uniform connectivity function is designed to support both individual and multi-battery configurations, addressing monitoring needs in automotive, marine, recreational vehicle, and renewable energy applications.Series OverviewThe product range includes the following seven models:leagend CM100 Battery Power MonitorMeasures charge/discharge capacity through coulomb counting. Data is transmitted via Bluetooth to a smartphone app for live tracking of current, voltage, and state-of-charge (SoC).leagend BMS100 4G/Wi‑Fi Battery MonitorFeatures Bluetooth as well as optional 4G and Wi‑Fi connectivity for remote access and cloud-based data logging. Suitable for distributed battery installations requiring remote supervision.leagend BM7 6V/12V/24V Bluetooth Multi‑Battery MonitorSupports a broad voltage range, enabling simultaneous monitoring of multiple 6V, 12V, or 24V battery systems. Integrates app-based access to operational and historical performance data.leagend BM6 12V Bluetooth Multi‑Battery MonitorDesigned for 12V systems, this model allows real-time multi-battery tracking through its dedicated mobile application.leagend BM2 12V Bluetooth Battery MonitorOptimized for 12V starter batteries, it delivers essential battery status updates through app connectivity, including voltage, SoC, and operational trends.leagend BT2000 Professional Bluetooth Battery MonitorA diagnostic tool designed for automotive service environments. Supports Bluetooth data transmission to mobile applications for on-site and historical battery testing.leagend BT2000 PRO Bluetooth Battery Monitor with DisplayIncorporates a built-in display alongside Bluetooth app connectivity, providing both direct visual and mobile access to real-time battery status information.Consistent App ConnectivityA central feature across all seven products in the series is Bluetooth-based communication with a proprietary mobile application. This enables users to perform real-time diagnostics, view battery history logs, and receive early warning notifications for voltage irregularities and capacity degradation.The application interface standardizes operational data, allowing for consistent monitoring and reporting across differing battery voltages and configurations. This common connectivity framework simplifies multi-device management in environments such as automotive fleets, off-grid energy storage, and industrial power backup systems.Application Scope leagend “Battery Monitor with APP” series is applicable across multiple sectors:Automotive: For tracking starter and auxiliary batteries in individual vehicles and fleet operations.Marine & Recreational Vehicles (RV): For continuous, real-time monitoring of multi-battery systems during extended use.Renewable Energy & Solar Storage: To manage charge and discharge cycles in off-grid or hybrid energy systems.Industrial UPS & Stationary Batteries: Supporting uninterrupted power supply systems through continuous operational diagnostics.Technical FocusThe series offers features including:- Real-time voltage, current, and state-of-charge measurements.- Bluetooth communication with dedicated mobile apps.- Multi-battery management capabilities in selected models.- Data logging for historical performance analysis.- Optional 4G/Wi‑Fi/cloud integration in leagend BMS100 model.- Low power consumption for long-term standby use.Each device is designed to address specific operational requirements while maintaining the unified “with APP” characteristic for mobile data access and system control.leagend is a technology-driven and product-focused manufacturer, established in 2005, with over two decades of experience in battery management and diagnostic solutions. The company has maintained a strong presence in global markets through continuous investment in innovation, research and development, and manufacturing capabilities.leagend’s OBD II diagnostic tools hold a longstanding position in the industry and are widely recognized in international markets for their reliability and technical performance. In addition to its automotive diagnostic products, leagend is also known for producing high-precision battery testers, low-power battery monitors, and intelligent 8-step battery chargers, which are applied across automotive, industrial, and energy storage sectors worldwide.

