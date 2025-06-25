The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Congress has a duty to responsibly fund the government and provide for important programs that aid and protect the American people – such as supporting our servicemembers, veterans, and national defense – while cutting waste and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to bolster our national security, support critical military construction, and deliver for our servicemembers and veterans.
The FY26 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs bill funds military construction, including continued investment in the Indo-Pacific to enhance our posture against China and infrastructure to support America’s advanced weapons systems, strengthening our national defense, as well as investing in military housing to improve the quality of life of military families. It also reinforces President Trump’s executive orders cutting DEI and gender-affirming care and protecting Hyde-like language at the V.A.
Additionally, the legislation supports our veterans by fully funding veterans’ health care, benefits, and VA programs; investing in President Trump’s efforts to combat veteran homelessness through the Bridging Rental Assistance for Veteran Empowerment program; and continuing to support research and mental health programs our veterans depend on. Furthermore, our bill preserves veterans’ second amendment rights by blocking the VA from sending veterans’ information to the FBI without due process.
Our veterans and servicemembers fought to defend the United States and preserve our freedom – it is vital our government ensures these heroes are taken care of in the manner they deserve. We must also continue to support military construction and innovation that upholds our national defense and keeps Americans safe.
Rep. John Carter’s legislation, H.R. 3944, the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026, provides FY26 appropriations for military construction, the VA, and related agencies that honor our commitment to veterans and servicemembers, fund critical military construction, and support a strong national security.
House Republicans will always fight for our servicemembers, veterans, and military families who have sacrificed for our country to ensure their well being and express our gratitude.
Denouncing the Violent Attacks on Minnesota Lawmakers
On June 14, Vance Boelter disguised himself as a police officer to gain entry into the home of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman, shooting the senator and his wife, Yvette, a combined total of 17 times as she shielded their daughter, Hope, who called 911. Yvette Hoffman was released from the hospital, while John remains in serious but stable condition.
Boelter, still disguised as law enforcement, later arrived at the home of Minnesota State House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and assassinated her and her husband Mark Hortman. Law enforcement led a two-day manhunt before capturing Boelter, and finding a list of more lawmakers and potential targets.
This is a horrific, despicable act of political violence that goes against everything the United States stands for, and should be universally condemned. America's differences must be resolved through debate and democracy, not through violence.
Today, the House will vote on a resolution denouncing these disturbing and anti-American attacks and mourning the tragic loss of Melissa and Mark Hortman. Political violence will never have a place in America – lawmakers on both sides of the aisle must unite to reject political violence in all forms across the country.
H. Res. 519, sponsored by Rep. Kelly Morrison, condemns the horrific attacks on Minnesota lawmakers and their families in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota, and calls for the rejection of political violence in Minnesota and throughout the United States.
Melissa Hortman was a dedicated public servant, and we join Minnesota and the nation in honoring her life and the life of her husband, Mark. We also pray for the speedy recovery of John and Yvette Hoffman, and for peace and unity in the face of tragedy and division.
