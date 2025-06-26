FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels Market to Become a USD 28 Billion Industry by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The increase in demand for streaming content and growth in connected TV devices are major factors offering potential growth opportunities for the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market is driven by shift in consumer preferences, cost advantages, content variety, advertiser appeal, content, and improved technology and distribution. However, limited content offerings, monetization challenges, and bandwidth and infrastructure limitations hamper the market growth.According to the report, the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels industry generated $6.9 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $28 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2032.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A146945 Based on type, the linear channels segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the content availability, advertising revenue, user engagement, cost-effectiveness, and evolving viewer preferences. However, the video on demand segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the factors such as shifting consumer behavior, variety and flexibility of content, convenience and accessibility offered by FAST channels platforms.Based on distribution platform, the web-based channels segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the global internet penetration which allows a wider audience to access web channels. However, the mobile and desktop applications segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of smartphones that allow users to access their favorite TV shows, movies content, and others anytime and anywhere. This flexibility has attracted many viewers who want to watch content on their mobile devices while traveling, or during breaks.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A146945 Based on content type, the movies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as the movies segment provides a wide range of content, including blockbuster releases, independent films, classics, and genre-specific movies. This diverse offering drives the growth of the movies segment. However, the sports segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the factors which include the popularity of live sports events, the increasing demand for sports-related content, and the unique advertising opportunities associated with sports programming.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels market revenue, owing to the increasing popularity of streaming services, demand for free streaming contents, the rise of connected TV devices, and the shift in advertising budgets towards digital platforms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in internet penetration, driven by improved connectivity infrastructure and affordable smartphones. This has resulted in a larger online audience base, providing a strong foundation for FAST channels to reach a wider audience.Buy this Complete Report at:The key players operating in the FAST channels market analysis include Roku, Inc., Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Crackle, Xumo, Inc., Sling TV, Vudu, Plex, Peacock TV LLC, and Amazon.com, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the free ad-supported TV channels industry.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.