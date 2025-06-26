North America Railway Automated Inspection Equipment Market Worth USD 831.6 Million by 2027
Increase in demand for passenger and freight capacity, rise in number of railway projects across North AmericaWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America railway automated inspection equipment market was valued at $643.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $831.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9%.
To reduce high maintenance cost of rail roads and improve the quality & safety of rail road transportation in North America, railway automated inspection equipment is anticipated to witness increased demand over the forecast period. In addition, track geometry measurement system is a popular inspection system amongst the end users of railway automated inspection equipment, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to its frequency of usage across rail road inspection activities.
Rise in demand for passenger and freight capacity, increase in number of railway projects across North America, and surge in concern for railroad inspection and maintenance activities drive the growth of the North America railway automated inspection equipment market. On the other hand, growing penetration of autonomous inspection technology and requirement for skilled workforce to operate the inspection equipment impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological innovations at railway transportation front are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
In terms of value share, the U.S. holds the leading position in the market, followed by Canada and Mexico. Technological innovation at railway transportation front is expected to introduce a new era in the railway automated inspection equipment industry. The North America railway automated inspection equipment market is fairly consolidated in nature as key market participants are holding major share in the North America market.
The North America railway automated inspection equipment market is analyzed across inspection system, offering, inspection vehicle, and country. Based on inspection system, the track geometry measurement system segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost from 2020 to 2027. The rail profile measurement system segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Based on offering, the solution or equipment segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate from 2020 to 2027. Simultaneously, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.90% by 2027.
Based on region, the market across the United States held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Canada and Mexico.
The leading market players analyzed in the North America railway automated inspection equipment market report include Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Inc., Vbites Food, Ltd., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, Morningstar Farms, and Amy’s Kitchen. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.
