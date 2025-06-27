Automotive Wiring Harness Market is expected to reach USD 125.48 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

The Automotive wiring harness market expanded steadily due to increased vehicle electrification.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global automotive wiring harness industry is valued at USD 76.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 125.48 billion by 2030, marking a robust 10.35% CAGR during this period. The automotive wiring harness market refers to the industry focused on the manufacturing and integration of organized sets of electrical wires, terminals, and connectors that transmit power and signals throughout a vehicle. These harnesses form the backbone of a vehicle’s electrical system, connecting components like lights, engine control units, infotainment systems, and sensors.Market TrendsShift Toward High-Voltage Harnesses in EVsAs electric vehicles (EVs) gain market share, the need for high voltage wiring harnesses has increased. These systems handle the power distribution required by battery packs, motors, and inverters, especially in battery electric vehicles (BEVs). High-voltage harnesses are expected to grow at a much faster pace than low-voltage ones.Increasing Complexity of Vehicle Electrical SystemsModern vehicles now include a wide range of electronics from ADAS and infotainment to electric drive components. This has driven the demand for more intricate, multi-function wiring harnesses, especially in mid- to high-end vehicle segments.Zonal Architecture Gaining TractionOEMs in North America and Europe are transitioning from distributed to zonal wiring architecture. This approach reduces weight and cost by localizing wiring zones and decreasing cable lengths, thereby improving efficiency and enabling easier integration of sensors and controllers.Surging Demand for Lightweight MaterialsTo improve fuel efficiency and meet emission regulations, automakers are looking to reduce vehicle weight. Aluminum is emerging as an alternative to copper in wiring harnesses due to its lighter weight, despite its lower conductivity.OEM Dominance in Sales ChannelOriginal Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) remain the dominant sales channel, accounting for over 90% of the market. OEMs prefer integrated harness systems tailored to specific vehicle platforms, often supplied by Tier-1 harness manufacturers.Industry Response and OutlookAutomotive manufacturers and wiring harness suppliers are actively adapting to the increasing complexity of vehicle electrical systems. The shift toward battery electric vehicles (BEVs), ADAS features, and digital in-car technologies has driven demand for compact, heat-resistant, and high-voltage harness solutions. Industry players are responding with innovations such as aluminum-based wiring for weight reduction, modular harness structures, and zonal architecture designs to simplify installation and enhance serviceability. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum as BEV production scales globally, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe.Major PlayersMajor players in the automotive wiring harness market include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Lear Corporation, Aptiv plc, Yazaki Corporation, and LEONI AG. These companies are recognized as the key global suppliers shaping the development and competitiveness of the wiring harness industry.For More Information Visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-wiring-harness-market/companies?utm_source=einpr ConclusionIn conclusion, the automotive wiring harness market is poised for sustained growth, supported by rising electronic content in vehicles and the global shift toward electric mobility. As automakers prioritize efficiency, safety, and digital integration, wiring harness systems are becoming more complex and essential. Leading manufacturers are focusing on lightweight materials, modular designs, and region-specific production strategies to meet evolving industry needs.Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/automotive-wiring-harness-market?utm_source=einpr Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Electric And Autonomous Vehicles Wiring Harness Market : Forecast to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030 from USD 6.61 billion by 2025.Automotive Connector Market: Expected to grow to USD 9.14 billion by 2030 from USD 7.33 billion in 2025. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-connector-market?utm_source=einpr Automotive & Transportation Connector Market : Projected CAGR of over 4% by 2030About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Electric And Autonomous Vehicles Wiring Harness Market : Forecast to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030 from USD 6.61 billion by 2025.Automotive Connector Market: Expected to grow to USD 9.14 billion by 2030 from USD 7.33 billion in 2025. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-connector-market?utm_source=einpr Automotive & Transportation Connector Market : Projected CAGR of over 4% by 2030

