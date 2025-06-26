O-RAN Market to Surge to $45.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by 5G Rollout and Cloud-Based Network Innovation

O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market 2025

With 5G expansion, vendor diversity, and cloud-native demand, the O-RAN market is set to grow at 41.03% CAGR through 2032.

O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market reached US$ 2.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 45.70 billion by 2032” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market Size O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market Size reached US$ 2.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 45.70 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 41.03% during the forecast period 2025-2032.The Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) sector is experiencing rapid development, driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in telecommunications and the increasing need for flexible, scalable network solutions. As digital transformation accelerates, both public and private network operators are turning to Open RAN frameworks to support automation and cloud-native infrastructure.Key trends fueling this shift include the rollout of 5G, advancements in network virtualization, the push for vendor diversity, and efforts to improve connectivity in underserved rural areas. By decoupling hardware from software, Open RAN presents a cost-effective and adaptable alternative to traditional, proprietary systems helping address the compatibility issues that have emerged over successive generations of mobile networks, from AMPS to 5G.In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan is poised for significant growth in the Open RAN market. The Japanese government’s strong support for 5G deployment, combined with proactive initiatives by major telecom players, is accelerating the adoption of Open RAN technologies. A notable example is the January 2023 collaboration between KDDI Corporation, Samsung, and Fujitsu to roll out 5G Open Virtual RAN (vRAN) stations across the country highlighting Japan's strategic commitment to next-generation network innovation.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/o-ran-open-radio-access-networks-market O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market DriverCommercialization of 5G ServicesThe rollout of 5G services is playing a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) solutions, as telecom operators seek more adaptable and efficient network infrastructures. Open RAN is emerging as a key enabler of next-generation connectivity by supporting modular, interoperable components that align with the evolving demands of 5G.In October 2022, Vodafone launched its first Open RAN deployment in Germany, in collaboration with major European mobile operators. This initiative follows the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) approved standards, which have been established as a foundational framework for scaling Open RAN across Europe. The TIP blueprint aims to streamline the architecture and integration of multi-vendor RAN components, paving the way for one of the most extensive 5G network implementations to date.Similarly, Rakuten Mobile began offering commercial 4G and 5G services using Open RAN infrastructure in Japan in September 2022. By incorporating equipment from multiple vendors, Rakuten demonstrates the flexibility and interoperability of Open RAN in real-world deployments highlighting its potential to support scalable and cost-effective 5G networks.These developments reflect the growing momentum behind Open RAN as a strategic solution for meeting the complex demands of modern wireless communication.O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market SegmentsBy Offering (Hardware, Software, Service)By Component (RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), Radio Units (RU), Distributed Units (DU), Centralized Units (CU))By Network Deployment (Public Cloud Networks, Private Cloud Networks, Hybrid Cloud Networks)By Frequency Band (Sub-6GHz, mmWave, Others)By End-User (Telecom Operators, Enterprises/Industries, Government Authorities, Others)O-RAN (Open Radio Access Networks) Market Global PlayersGlobal Players are Mavenir, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Radisys Corporation, Parallel Wireless, ZTE Corporation, AT&T Inc. and Casa Systems, Inc.Latest Industry Developments:United States / North America:AT&T & Ericsson: AT&T’s USD 14 billion, five‑year contract with Ericsson includes a broad shift to O‑RAN architecture across its network.Mavenir: Collaborating with Intel since Oct 2024 to develop AI/ML-powered O‑RAN solutions aimed at improving cell-edge performance.Japan & APAC:NTT Docomo: Deployed commercial 5G O RAN sites in Tokyo and launched "OREX" consultancy for global vRAN deployments.Rakuten Mobile: Continues to lead Japan’s O‑RAN efforts—its commercial 4G/5G network uses multi-vendor radios; partnerships include NEC, Fujitsu, Cisco, Qualcomm, Mavenir, Intel.Industry Trending Reports

