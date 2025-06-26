Key Trend Revolutionizing The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market In 2025: Surge In Demand For Rapid Delivery

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The global size for autonomous last-mile delivery market has showcased an exponential growth trajectory with a rise from $29.66 billion in 2024 to $38.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 28.5%. Key factors contributing to this growth have been the expansion of e-commerce, intensified traffic congestion, strategic infrastructure investments, imperatives for cost reduction, and underlying urbanization trends.

The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth Forecast?

Expect a surge in the autonomous last-mile delivery market size in the approaching years. The market is projected to grow to $107.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.7%. Factors leading to growth in the forecast period include rising demand for contactless deliveries, focus on safety and reliability, last-mile challenges in healthcare, data security, privacy measures, and touch-free deliveries.

What Are The Primary Drivers For The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth?

The usage of autonomous last-mile delivery for fast and safe dispatch of products and services will substantially enhance market growth. Fast delivery, referring to the swift and efficient dispatch of goods or services to customers, often majorly contributes to customer satisfaction and boosts business reputation. The last leg of the delivery process is expedited by utilizing self-driving vehicles or drones, ensuring quicker and more efficient delivery to customers.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Impacting The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market?

Prominent companies operating in the autonomous last mile delivery market include Amazon com Inc., DHL Group, Geopost, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey Inc., Flytrex Inc., JD com Inc., Caterpillar Inc, Matternet Inc., Relay Robotics, Starship Technologies Inc., MercuryGate International Inc., Dronescan Ltd., Nuro Inc., Kiwi Campus Inc., Eliport Inc., Skycart Inc., Refraction AI Inc., Robby Technologies Inc., Udelv Inc., Kiwi Campus Inc., Starship Technologies, Carrypicker GmbH, B-ON GmbH, Blue Dart Express Ltd., Workhorse Group Inc., Aeva Technologies Pvt Ltd., Baidu Inc.

How Is The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segmented?

As for the market segmentation, the autonomous last mile delivery market aere segmented as follows:

• By Vehicle Type: Aerial Delivery Drone, Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Trucks and Vans

• By Solution: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Range: Short Range, Long Range

• By Application: Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Retail, Other Applications

Further segmented into:

• By Aerial Delivery Drone: Quadcopters, Fixed-Wing Drones, Hybrid Drones, Delivery Drones With Payload Capacity

• By Ground Delivery Bots: Wheeled Delivery Robots, Walking Delivery Robots, Automated Trolley Systems

• By Self-Driving Trucks And Vans: Autonomous Delivery Trucks, Self-Driving Vans For Urban Deliveries, Electric Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market?

As for regional insights, North America held the largest market share in the autonomous last-mile delivery field in 2024. The report also covers regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

