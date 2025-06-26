Dunhuang by Zhiyan Huang Wins Gold in A' Jewelry Design Awards

Dunhuang

Zhiyan Huang's Exceptional Jewelry Design, Dunhuang, Receives Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Dunhuang by Zhiyan Huang as the Gold winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and craftsmanship of Dunhuang, solidifying its place as a standout piece in the competitive world of jewelry design.Dunhuang's recognition by the A' Jewelry Design Award is significant not only for Zhiyan Huang but also for the broader jewelry industry and consumers. The design's innovative fusion of traditional Chinese culture with contemporary design concepts aligns with the evolving tastes and desires of modern jewelry enthusiasts. By showcasing the potential for cultural heritage to inspire cutting-edge design, Dunhuang sets a new standard for meaningful and impactful jewelry.What sets Dunhuang apart is its masterful integration of digital technology with the intangible cultural heritage of Chinese filigree inlay craftsmanship. Inspired by the flying asparas from Cave 320 of the Mogao Caves, the jewelry collection utilizes high-precision 3D modeling alongside manual filigree inlay techniques to create stunningly intricate and dynamic designs. This innovative approach allows Dunhuang to capture the essence of ancient art while appealing to contemporary sensibilities.The Gold A' Design Award for Dunhuang is not only a celebration of Zhiyan Huang's exceptional work but also a catalyst for future innovation within the Liang Xing brand. This recognition validates the brand's artistic and archaeological approach to jewelry design, encouraging further exploration of Chinese art, intangible heritage, and contemporary design on a global stage. As Liang Xing continues to push boundaries and redefine expectations, the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a motivating force for the entire team.Team MembersDunhuang was designed under the creative direction of Zhiyan Huang, the founder of Liang Xing. The design team at Liang Xing skillfully translated the visual elements of the Dunhuang Mogao Caves into wearable jewelry, capturing the dynamic beauty of the flying asparas.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhiyan HuangZhiyan Huang is a designer and visual artist based in New York, focusing on editorial design and contemporary art. With an MFA in graphic design from the Yale School of Art and a BFA in communication design from Parsons, The New School, Huang brings a multidisciplinary approach to her work. As the founder of the Chinese jewelry brand Liang Xing and a collaborative artist at Harvard FAS CAMLab, Huang continues to push the boundaries of design and cultural expression.About Liang XingLiang Xing is a designer brand that seamlessly combines contemporary design concepts with the rich heritage of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) craftsmanship. Through its innovative designs, Liang Xing aims to evoke an emotional resonance between modern individuals and ICH, promoting the comprehensive cultural exportation of these invaluable skills. By bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary aesthetics, Liang Xing is redefining the landscape of jewelry design.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exemplify innovation, skill, and impact within their respective fields. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach and ability to exceed expectations, serving as benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this distinguished honor. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a positive difference, inspiring and advancing their industries.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring an impartial and thorough assessment of each submission. By celebrating exceptional designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design, inspiring and motivating designers to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://worldjewelryawards.com

