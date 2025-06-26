USD 2.5 Trillion Tourism Event Market Value Cross by 2032 | Top Players such as - Riviera Events, Maritz Holdings

The Tourism Event Market Size was valued at $1.6 trillion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2501 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Based on region, North America region dominated the global tourism event market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Tourism Event Market by Type (Exhibition and Conference, Festival, Corporate Events, Music Concerts, Sports, Others), by Channel (Virtual Channel, Physical Channel), by Revenue Source (Online Registration, Offline Registration, Sponsorship, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. According to the report, the global tourism event industry generated $1.6 trillion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.5 trillion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/75128 Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global tourism event industry is majorly driven by an upsurge in the frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events. However, high entry costs and industry fragmentation are some of the major restraints of the industry. In addition, technological progress plays an important role in the event services industry. Corporate, sports, entertainment, and education events have been transformed with the introduction of the latest technologies.The exhibition and conference segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the exhibition and conference segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global tourism event market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Conferences and seminars dominate the tourism events market due to their ability to foster knowledge exchange, networking opportunities, and professional development in diverse industries. The sports segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032. Sports enthralls travelers and locals alike, fostering a sense of unity, excitement, and passion, making it the driving force behind the explosive growth in the tourism events market.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 – 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/00a682c3e5ab9d15cafc7e3321c99aba The virtual channel segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast periodBased on channel, the virtual channel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global tourism event market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Virtual channels are dominating the tourism events market due to their cost-effectiveness, global reach, and adaptability to changing circumstances. The physical channel segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The physical channel is the fastest-growing segment of the tourism events market due to the unparalleled appeal of authentic, immersive experiences that it offers, driving a surge in demand from modern travelers seeking real-life connections and unique adventures.Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032The North America region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global tourism event market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to North America distinct travel patterns that are characterized by summer peak seasons and seasonal holidays like Christmas and Easter. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to increased disposable incomes brought about by the Asia-Pacific region's rapid middle-class growth have led to a higher desire for international travel among a wider segment of the population.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/75128 Leading Market Players:MESSE BERLIN GROUPMARITZ HOLDINGS LLCEVENTBRITE, INC.TUI GROUP.ATPI LTD.CVENT HOLDING CORP.RIVIERA EVENTSREED EXHIBITIONS LIMITEDBCD GROUP INTERNATIONAL BVCWT GLOBAL B.V.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licensing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Adventure Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market Domestic Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/domestic-tourism-market-A13033 Culinary Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:-Canada Tourism Event Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Mexico Tourism Event Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Europe Tourism Event Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032UK Tourism Event Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Germany Tourism Event Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

