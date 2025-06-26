Robotic Pool Cleaner Market is Projected to Grow Expeditiously : to Reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2030,, Report

Robotic Pool Cleaner Market - The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

The robotic pool cleaner market size was valued at $740.50 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,483.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotic pool cleaner market generated $740.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Autonomous operation without any human intervention, low maintenance costs, and reliability of robotic pool cleaner drive the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market. Moreover, high expenditure on leisure activities including swimming and trips led to increase in the demand for robotic pool cleaners in residential and commercial applications. This is owing to its easy installation and minimal maintenance costs, which presents new opportunities in the upcoming years. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global robotic pool cleaner market based on type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hotels segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. Based on distribution channel, the specialty electronics stores segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY The above-ground segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The hotels segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 14.8%, in terms of value during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period. The Europe robotic pool cleaner accounted for more than 30% of the global market in 2020. The U.S. accounted for more than 61% of the North American market in 2020. Leading players of the global robotic pool cleaner market analyzed in the research include Aquatron Robotic Technology, Hangzhou Gaoyue Technology Co. Ltd, iRobot Corporation, KOKIDO, Mariner 3S AG, Maytronics, Milagrow HumanTech, Pentair, Polaris, and Zodiac Pool Systems. In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent robotic pool cleaner market in North America, and is projected to reach $58,666.2 million by 2030. 