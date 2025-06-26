Eric Van Poppelen Appointed CEO to Lead Qual-Pro’s Strategic Transformation

Qual-Pro CEO Eric Van Poppelen with Naureen Hassan

Veteran Electronics Executive brings proven track record in operational growth and culture-driven leadership.

I’m honored to lead Qual-Pro. With a strong team and loyal customers, we’re ready to build on our legacy and drive growth through innovation and quality.” — Quote from Eric Van Poppelen

GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qual-Pro Corporation , a recognized leader in high-reliability electronics manufacturing services , today announced the appointment of Eric Van Poppelen as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 30 years of experience spanning the industrial and high-tech sectors, Van Poppelen brings a people-first leadership style focused on:● Executional excellence● Transformational growth● Cultural alignmentCareer BackgroundVan Poppelen’s career began at Anthem Electronics, where he quickly earned a reputation for building strong customer relationships and delivering measurable results. Notably, one of his early clients was Qual-Pro — an early connection that has now come full circle.Previous Leadership RolesVan Poppelen’s executive journey includes key leadership roles at:● Senior Systems Technology (SST), where he drove multimillion-dollar growth● OSI Electronics, where he led business development efforts generating $16M in annualrevenue● Helind Electronics, where he orchestrated a successful turnaround, boosting branchrevenue by 30% in just one yearMost Recent PositionMost recently, he served as President of PARPRO Technologies, where he led a full-scale transformation of the company’s operational, financial, and strategic model. Under his leadership, the company increased billing by more than 30% and grew EBIT by over 200% within two years.Quote from Naureen Hassan“We are excited to welcome Eric as our new CEO,” said Naureen Hassan, chairman of the board at Qual-Pro. “His track record of transformational leadership and deep industry expertise make him the ideal choice to lead Qual-Pro into its next chapter of growth.”About Qual-Pro PCB Manufacturer in California Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Gardena, California, Qual-Pro is a trusted provider of high-reliability electronics manufacturing services. Serving a diverse range of industries including:● Aerospace● Defense● Medical● Industrial sectorsThe company is known for its commitment to quality, flexibility, and customer-centric solutions. For more information,visit: https://qual-pro.com/contact-us/

