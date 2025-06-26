Chronic Pain Global Market Report 2025 Forecasts A Strong Growth Trajectory With Drivers, Trends, And Regional Insights

Chronic Pain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong growth has been witnessed in the chronic pain market size in recent years. From a robust $78.79 billion in 2024, the market is projected to balloon to $84.96 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. Factors like injury and trauma, surgical procedures, inflammatory conditions, nerve damage and neuropathy, and a deficiency in effective treatments have propelled the growth during this period.

What Does The Future Hold For The Chronic Pain Market Size?
In the coming years, the chronic pain market size is projected to maintain its strong growth impetus. With a CAGR of 8.5%, it is anticipated to swell further to $117.74 billion in 2029. The aging population, the expansion of telemedicine, rising public health awareness, significant strides in genetic research and precision medicine, along with psychosocial stressors, will be the key growth drivers in the forecast period. Noteworthy trends for this period include the integration of wearable devices, the proliferation of pain education and support groups, holistic pain management, and non-opioid pain management, along with regenerative medicine for pain.

What Catalyzes The Growth Of The Chronic Pain Market?
The rising aging population is forecasted to fuel the growth of the chronic pain market. This population demographic trend is seeing a growing proportion of elderly individuals globally. These aging individuals are increasingly resorting to chronic pain management strategies to enhance their overall quality of life, manage age-related conditions, and promote physical and psychological well-being.

Which Are The Main Companies Operating In This Chronic Pain Market?
Key industry players in the chronic pain market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among many others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Chronic Pain Market?
The chronic pain market is witnessing a significant trend as major companies adopt the strategic partnership approach to launch a shared savings program for managing chronic pain. These strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources to reap mutual benefits and achieve success.

How Is The Chronic Pain Market Segmented?
1 By Product: Drug, Devices
2 By Indication: Neuropathic Pain, Arthritis Pain, Chronic Back Pain, Cancer Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Other Indications
3 By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organization
Subsegments:
1 By Drug: Non-Opioid Analgesics, Opioids, Antidepressants, Anticonvulsants, Topical Analgesics, Corticosteroids
2 By Devices: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation TENS Units, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Intrathecal Drug Delivery Systems, Heat And Cold Therapy Devices, Bioelectronic Devices

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Chronic Pain Market?
North America was the largest region in the chronic pain market in 2024. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Other important regions covered in the Chronic pain market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

