Cross-Border Road Transport Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been considerable growth in the cross-border road transport market size in the recent past. It is predicted that the market will grow from a valuation of $238.03 billion in 2024 to reach $253.79 billion in 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors such as increasing international trade agreements, economic development in emerging markets, rising consumer demand for faster delivery times, the expanding E-Commerce sector, and increased investment in infrastructure development have significantly contributed to this growth.

What Is The Cross-Border Road Transport Market Growth Forecast?

The cross-border road transport market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected value of $324.58 billion by 2029, marking a CAGR of 6.3%. This growth can be attributed to the booming E-Commerce sector. The sector has seen rapid expansion due to growing consumer preference for online shopping and advancements in digital technology. Cross-border road transport plays an essential role in E-Commerce by ensuring efficient delivery of goods across international borders, improving supply chain operations, and enabling faster, more reliable customer service.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Cross-Border Road Transport Market Growth?

Emerging trends in the cross-border road transport market indicate a shift towards zero-emission logistics, such as electric truck services, to gain a competitive advantage. Companies are increasingly adopting this approach, which involves transportation and distribution of goods using vehicles and technologies that produce no direct emissions, such as electric or hydrogen-powered trucks.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Cross-Border Road Transport Market?

In terms of the key industry players in the cross-border road transport market, it includes giants like United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Bahn AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DSV A/S, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, among others. These market leaders have been instrumental in the growth of the market.

How Is The Cross-Border Road Transport Market Segmented?

The cross-border road transport market can be segmented mainly based on:

1 Transportation Mode: Freight Transport, Passenger Transport

2 Cargo Type: Perishable Goods, Non-Perishable Goods, Specialized Cargo

3 End-user: Manufacturing, Retail And E-commerce, Automotive, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Defense And Military Logistics, Individual, Other End-Users

Sub segments include:

1 Freight Transport: Full Truckload FTI Transport, Less Than Truckload LTD Transport, Containerized Freight Transport, Bulk Freight Transport, Refrigerated Freight Transport

2 Passenger Transport: International Bus Services, Coach Services, Private Car Transport Cross-Border, Ride-Sharing and Carpooling Services, Cross-Border Taxi Services

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Cross-Border Road Transport Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the cross-border road transport market in 2024. The other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

